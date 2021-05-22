Anti-India, anti-Israel rally in Neelum Valley

Picture of the day

Kashmir Media Service

Recently, Hindu nationalist Rajesh Jhaveri threatened to kill a Kashmiri journalist Raqib Hameed Naik for revealing that Hindu right-wing groups had received Covid-19 relief funding in the US

HR Violations

(From Jan 1989 till 30 Apr 2021)
Total Killings* 95,776
Custodial killings* 7,169
Civilian arrested 161,672
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,409
Women Widowed 22,925
Children Orphaned 107,814
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,240
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Apr 2021)
Total Killings 18
Custodial killings* 0
Tortured/Injured 64
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 92
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 9
Women Widowed 0
Children Orphaned 0
Women gang-raped / Molested 4
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody​

Casualties : Jan 2015 till Mar 2021

Casualties from Jan 2015 till Mar 2021
After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1620
Custodial Killings* 143
Tortured/Injured 32494
Civilian arrested 33605
Arson (Houses etc) 4370
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 133
Children Orphaned 304
Women disgraced / Molested 1107

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

 
Total Killings 325
Custodial Killings* 41
Tortured/Injured 1753
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14636
Arson (Houses etc) 1008
Women Widowed 17
Children Orphaned 39
Women disgraced / Molested 106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings * 1366
Custodial Killings 101
Tortured/Injured 29492
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26525
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4322
Women Widowed 108
Children Orphaned 244
Women gang-raped / Molested 1043
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Anti-India, anti-Israel rally in Neelum Valley

Kashmir Media Service

Neelum Valley, May 22 (KMS): An anti-India and anti-Israel rally was held at Athmaqam in Neelum Valley under the aegis of Pasban-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir.

Activists of various political parties participated in the protest rally and chanted slogans against Israel and India. They were also holding flags of Palestine, Kashmir, Turkey and Pakistan.

Addressing the rally, Pasban-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir district president, Malik Sharafat Hussain, said that the Muslim Ummah would never tolerate the Israeli aggression and illegal military occupation on Palestine. He added that the world knows that the state of Israel has been established on Palestinian land through deception.

He appealed to the United Nations and international community to immediately establish an independent Palestinian state with Bait-ul-Muqaddas as its Capital. He also demanded the liberation of Kashmir from India for which the Kashmiri people have rendered tens f thousands of lives.

“Israel’s aggression is reprehensible and despicable act against which the whole world is protesting”, speakers in the protest said. They said the world conscience should see how usurper is massacring the Palestinians by bluffing the world powers.

They also strongly condemned the Indian state repression in IIOJK and said that the Kashmir dispute was left unresolved by the United Nations since long the cost of which unarmed Kashmiri citizens are paying through their blood.

The participants of anti-Israel and anti-India rallies marched on the main highway of Neelam Valley and expressed solidarity with the people of IIOJK and Palestine.

Leader of Jamaat-e-Islami Inayat Ali Qasmi, Raja Fateh Ali Khan, Pirzada Sultan Mahmood, Raja Khaliq-ul-Zaman, Raja Owais Khan, Tahir Zia, Abdul Rashid Khan, Khawaja Anees-ur-Rehman, Liaquat Ali Rana, Faisal Farooq and Maulana Muhammad Nadeem also participated in the rally.


