Anti-India, anti-Israel rally in Neelum Valley

Neelum Valley, May 22 (KMS): An anti-India and anti-Israel rally was held at Athmaqam in Neelum Valley under the aegis of Pasban-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir.

Activists of various political parties participated in the protest rally and chanted slogans against Israel and India. They were also holding flags of Palestine, Kashmir, Turkey and Pakistan.

Addressing the rally, Pasban-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir district president, Malik Sharafat Hussain, said that the Muslim Ummah would never tolerate the Israeli aggression and illegal military occupation on Palestine. He added that the world knows that the state of Israel has been established on Palestinian land through deception.

He appealed to the United Nations and international community to immediately establish an independent Palestinian state with Bait-ul-Muqaddas as its Capital. He also demanded the liberation of Kashmir from India for which the Kashmiri people have rendered tens f thousands of lives.

“Israel’s aggression is reprehensible and despicable act against which the whole world is protesting”, speakers in the protest said. They said the world conscience should see how usurper is massacring the Palestinians by bluffing the world powers.

They also strongly condemned the Indian state repression in IIOJK and said that the Kashmir dispute was left unresolved by the United Nations since long the cost of which unarmed Kashmiri citizens are paying through their blood.

The participants of anti-Israel and anti-India rallies marched on the main highway of Neelam Valley and expressed solidarity with the people of IIOJK and Palestine.

Leader of Jamaat-e-Islami Inayat Ali Qasmi, Raja Fateh Ali Khan, Pirzada Sultan Mahmood, Raja Khaliq-ul-Zaman, Raja Owais Khan, Tahir Zia, Abdul Rashid Khan, Khawaja Anees-ur-Rehman, Liaquat Ali Rana, Faisal Farooq and Maulana Muhammad Nadeem also participated in the rally.

