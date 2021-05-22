APHC expresses concern over deteriorating IIOJK situation

World’s silence on miseries of Kashmiris, Palestinians condemned

Srinagar, May 22 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference Working Vice Chairman, Ghulam Ahmed Gulzar, has expressed deep concern over the deteriorating political, economic and demographic situation in the territory.

Ghulam Ahmed Gulzar in a statement issued in Srinagar said the subjugated people of IIOJK have been besieged and their civil liberty remains a distant dream in presence of nearly one million Indian occupational troops. He asked the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan, to use his good offices along with the OIC to persuade the United Nations Secretary General for summoning an emergency meeting of the UN General Assembly to take stock of the grave situation prevailing in the occupied territory, particularly since 5th August 2019. Ghulam Ahmed Gulzar also welcomed the role of Pakistan, OIC and the UN to stop the Israeli aggression on Palestinians.

Awami Action Committee, headed by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, in a statement in Srinagar paid rich tributes to its founder, Mirwaiz Molvi Muhammad Farooq, the Hawal martyrs and Hurriyat leader, Khawaja Abdul Ghani Lone, for their great sacrifices. It pledged to continue to pursue peacefully and with patience to work for the realisation of the will and aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir as was the dream of its founder.

Hurriyat leader, Javaid Ahmed Mir, speaking at a condolence meeting in Srinagar deplored the silence of the world community on the killing of innocent Kashmiris and Palestinians by Indian and Israeli troops.

Meanwhile, Indian troops launched a cordon and search operation in Ahrabal area of Islamabad district and harassed people when a religious function was to be held there. Local residents told media men that the forces’ personnel prevented the function and arrested several people. The troops launched a similar operation in Qasba area of Poonch district in Jammu region.

Kashmiri journalist, Raqib Hameed Naik, in a tweet said that he received life threats from a Hindu nationalist Rajesh Jhaveri for revealing that Hindu right-wing groups had received COVID relief funding in the US. Raqib in a piece in Al-Jazeera wrote that 5 organisations with ties to Hindu supremacist and religious groups have received COVID-19 relief funding amounting to $833,000 in the US.

On the other hand, an Indian soldier committed suicide by hanging himself at Air Force Station in Srinagar, today. This incident raised the number of such deaths among Indian troops and police personnel in the occupied territory to 503 since January 2007 till date.

A report released by Kashmir Media Service, today, said journalists in India are increasingly facing intimidation by Hindutva forces for running stories critical of rightwing Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh backed Bharatiya Janata Party government. It said even global media watchdog Reporters Without Borders has said that journalists in India are increasingly the targets of online smear campaigns by the most radical nationalists. The report maintained that Modi-led BJP regime is using cruel methods to muzzle press in IIOJK. It added that since 05 August 2019, journalists have reported an intensified crackdown by the authorities in the territory. KMS

