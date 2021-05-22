APHC expresses concern over deteriorating IIOJK situation

Picture of the day

Kashmir Media Service

No Friday prayers at historic Jamia Masjid, Dargah and other places due to strict restrictions in Downtown as today was Mirwaiz Farooq's anniversary

Radio Sada e Hurriyat

HR Violations

(From Jan 1989 till 30 Apr 2021)
Total Killings* 95,776
Custodial killings* 7,169
Civilian arrested 161,672
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,409
Women Widowed 22,925
Children Orphaned 107,814
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,240
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Apr 2021)
Total Killings 18
Custodial killings* 0
Tortured/Injured 64
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 92
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 9
Women Widowed 0
Children Orphaned 0
Women gang-raped / Molested 4
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody​

Casualties : Jan 2015 till Mar 2021

Casualties from Jan 2015 till Mar 2021
After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1620
Custodial Killings* 143
Tortured/Injured 32494
Civilian arrested 33605
Arson (Houses etc) 4370
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 133
Children Orphaned 304
Women disgraced / Molested 1107

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

 
Total Killings 325
Custodial Killings* 41
Tortured/Injured 1753
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14636
Arson (Houses etc) 1008
Women Widowed 17
Children Orphaned 39
Women disgraced / Molested 106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings * 1366
Custodial Killings 101
Tortured/Injured 29492
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26525
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4322
Women Widowed 108
Children Orphaned 244
Women gang-raped / Molested 1043
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Archives

APHC expresses concern over deteriorating IIOJK situation

Top Story
Kashmir Media Service

Srinagar, May 22 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference Working Vice Chairman, Ghulam Ahmed Gulzar, has expressed deep concern over the deteriorating political, economic and demographic situation in the territory.

Ghulam Ahmed Gulzar in a statement issued in Srinagar said the subjugated people of IIOJK have been besieged and their civil liberty remains a distant dream in presence of nearly one million Indian occupational troops. He condemned the gross violation of human rights and genocide of the people of Kashmir at the hands of Indian troops.

He asked the Prime Minister of Pakistan to use his good offices along with the Organisation of Islamic Countries to persuade the United Nations Secretary General for summoning an emergency meeting of the UN General Assembly to take stock of the grave situation prevailing in the occupied territory, particularly since 5th August 2019.

Ghulam Ahmed Gulzar while describing the horrific situation faced by the people of IIOJK said the whole population is facing a deep sense of insecurity and deprivation of all fundamental rights at the hands of Indian occupational forces. “The world must recognise the human aspect of the Kashmir dispute where 135 million population of the disputed territory is demanding their inalienable right to self determination, a democratic and peaceful formula agreed upon by the United Nations,” he maintained.

The APHC Working Vice Chairman termed the political and peaceful movement initiated by the peace-loving people of Jammu and Kashmir as a legitimate struggle since 27th of October 1947 when India unleashed its overnight military aggression. He maintained that the Kashmiris have time and again pinned their hope on the United Nations to help settle the Kashmir dispute as early as possible in the light of the UN Security Council resolutions. He urged the UN Secretary General to fulfill his legal and moral obligations to pressurize India to stop genocide of the people of Kashmir and fulfill its responsibilities as a signatory to these resolutions still pending on the agenda of the World Body.

He also welcomed the role of Pakistan, OIC and the UN to stop the Israeli aggression on Palestinian.


