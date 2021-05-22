APHC expresses concern over deteriorating IIOJK situation

Srinagar, May 22 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference Working Vice Chairman, Ghulam Ahmed Gulzar, has expressed deep concern over the deteriorating political, economic and demographic situation in the territory.

Ghulam Ahmed Gulzar in a statement issued in Srinagar said the subjugated people of IIOJK have been besieged and their civil liberty remains a distant dream in presence of nearly one million Indian occupational troops. He condemned the gross violation of human rights and genocide of the people of Kashmir at the hands of Indian troops.

He asked the Prime Minister of Pakistan to use his good offices along with the Organisation of Islamic Countries to persuade the United Nations Secretary General for summoning an emergency meeting of the UN General Assembly to take stock of the grave situation prevailing in the occupied territory, particularly since 5th August 2019.

Ghulam Ahmed Gulzar while describing the horrific situation faced by the people of IIOJK said the whole population is facing a deep sense of insecurity and deprivation of all fundamental rights at the hands of Indian occupational forces. “The world must recognise the human aspect of the Kashmir dispute where 135 million population of the disputed territory is demanding their inalienable right to self determination, a democratic and peaceful formula agreed upon by the United Nations,” he maintained.

The APHC Working Vice Chairman termed the political and peaceful movement initiated by the peace-loving people of Jammu and Kashmir as a legitimate struggle since 27th of October 1947 when India unleashed its overnight military aggression. He maintained that the Kashmiris have time and again pinned their hope on the United Nations to help settle the Kashmir dispute as early as possible in the light of the UN Security Council resolutions. He urged the UN Secretary General to fulfill his legal and moral obligations to pressurize India to stop genocide of the people of Kashmir and fulfill its responsibilities as a signatory to these resolutions still pending on the agenda of the World Body.

He also welcomed the role of Pakistan, OIC and the UN to stop the Israeli aggression on Palestinian.

