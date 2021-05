New Delhi, May 22 (KMS): India recorded over 4,000 deaths and more than 257,000 COVID-related infections in a single day.

The data updated by the Indian Health Ministry, today, said that with 4,194 fresh fatalities, the death toll due to the coronavirus rose to 295,525 in the country. The fresh infections took India’s tally of COVID-19 cases to 2,62,89,290

