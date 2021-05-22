India reports 8,848 black fungus cases

New Delhi, May 22 (KMS): India has so far reported approximately cases of 8,848 mucormycosis or black fungus, one of the rapidly spreading infections observed in those recovering from Covid-19.

Taking note of the increasing numbers, the government has emphasised upon expediting the allocation of vials of Amphotericin-B, a key drug to treat raging mucormycosis.

In this direction, the Indian minister of chemicals and fertilizers, DV Sadananda Gowda has announced an allocation of 23,680 additional vials of Amphotericin-B.

The minister also informed that the allocation has been made based on total number of patients, which is approximately 8,848 across the country.

Gujarat (5,800) and Maharashtra (5,090) have been allocated the maximum number of the additional Amphotericin-B vials followed by Andhra Pradesh (2,310), Madhya Pradesh (1,830), Rajasthan (1,780), Karnataka (1,270).

Gujarat has reported maximum of 2,281 mucormycosis cases followed by Maharashtra (2,000), Andhra Pradesh (910), Madhya Pradesh (720) Rajasthan (700), Karnataka (5,00), Haryana (250), Delhi (197), Punjab (95), Chhattisgarh (87), Bihar (56), Tamil Nadu (40), Kerala (36), Jharkhand (27), Odisha (15), Goa (12) and Chandigarh (8).

