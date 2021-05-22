Indian soldier commits suicide in Srinagar

Srinagar, May 22 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, an Indian soldier committed suicide by hanging himself at Air Force Station in Srinagar, today.

The soldier from Kotli Kalan area of Haryana ended his life by hanging himself in his room at Air Force Station in Srinagar.

The reason behind his taking this extreme step could not be ascertained immediately.

This incident raised the number of such deaths among Indian troops and police personnel in the occupied territory to 503 since January 2007 till date.

