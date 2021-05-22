Indian troops launch CASOS in Poonch, Islamabad

Jammu, May 22 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Indian troops launched cordon and search operations (CASOs) in Poonch and Islamabad districts of the territory, today.

A joint team of Indian troops and personnel of Special Operations Group (SOG) of Indian police cordoned off Qasba area of Poonch district and launched searches. The operation continued till last reports came in.

The troops and the SOG personnel also launched a similar operation in Ahrabal area of Islamabad district, and harassed people when a religious function was to be held there.

The locals told media men that the forces’ personnel prevented the function and arrested several people.

