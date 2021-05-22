Picture of the day

Recently, Hindu nationalist Rajesh Jhaveri threatened to kill a Kashmiri journalist Raqib Hameed Naik for revealing that Hindu right-wing groups had received Covid-19 relief funding in the US

‘Inflow of non Kashmiri Labourers root cause of COVID surge in IIOJK’

Kashmir Media Service

More than 300 Indians have died of the coronavirus, and nearly 200 of the lockdownIslamabad, May 22 (KMS): The Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir People’s Freedom League (JKPFL), Muhammad Farooq Rehmani, has expressed grave concern over the shocking news of widespread coronavirus in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, especially in Bandipore district.

Muhammad Farooq Rehmani in a statement issued in Islamabad said that in Bandipore the positivity cases had risen to 215 and the coronavirus curfew and lockdown had been imposed strictly by the occupation authorities. He warned that the root cause of the widespread coronavirus was unrestricted inflow of non-Kashmiri labourers and others from the Indian states and distribution of domicile certificates in many thousands to non-Kashmiri residents that must be stopped.

He added that entrance of the non-local labourers etc should be banned to IIOJK without further loss of time, necessary coronavirus treatment facilities be made available everywhere in the territory.

As per media reports, he said, the COVID situation in Bandipore is horrible while the locals are being thrashed and humiliated by the police authorities in their own areas.

Neither necessary equipment nor satisfactory treatment is provided to the Covid patients in the main city or district hospitals, he said, adding that the aircrafts and trains were free to transport bulk of outsiders from New Delhi or Eastern Indian states to spread the pandemic in IIOJK.


