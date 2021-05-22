JKNF remembers Prof Waheed, other Kashmiri martyrs

Srinagar, May 22 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir National Front (JKNF) has paid rich tributes to noted Kashmiri scholar and freedom activist, Professor Waheed, on his martyrdom anniversary.

The JKNF spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar, highlighting the sacrifices of the martyred freedom activist and his associates, said that the best tribute to the martyrs was to continue and carry forward the mission for which they have sacrificed their precious lives.

Professor Waheed, he said, was a great thinker and committed freedom activist, who devoted his entire life for the noble cause of freedom and ultimately sacrificed his life for the same.

The martyrs’ sacrifices and peerless contribution, he said, have brought Kashmir at the center stage at the world level. “The martyrs’ sacrifices are the real asset of the Kashmir movement, which will be protected at all costs,” he maintained

