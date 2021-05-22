Journalists in India facing intimidation for exposing RSS

Picture of the day

Recently, Hindu nationalist Rajesh Jhaveri threatened to kill a Kashmiri journalist Raqib Hameed Naik for revealing that Hindu right-wing groups had received Covid-19 relief funding in the US

HR Violations

(From Jan 1989 till 30 Apr 2021)
Total Killings* 95,776
Custodial killings* 7,169
Civilian arrested 161,672
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,409
Women Widowed 22,925
Children Orphaned 107,814
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,240
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Apr 2021)
Total Killings 18
Custodial killings* 0
Tortured/Injured 64
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 92
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 9
Women Widowed 0
Children Orphaned 0
Women gang-raped / Molested 4
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody​

Casualties : Jan 2015 till Mar 2021

Casualties from Jan 2015 till Mar 2021
After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1620
Custodial Killings* 143
Tortured/Injured 32494
Civilian arrested 33605
Arson (Houses etc) 4370
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 133
Children Orphaned 304
Women disgraced / Molested 1107

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

 
Total Killings 325
Custodial Killings* 41
Tortured/Injured 1753
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14636
Arson (Houses etc) 1008
Women Widowed 17
Children Orphaned 39
Women disgraced / Molested 106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings * 1366
Custodial Killings 101
Tortured/Injured 29492
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26525
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4322
Women Widowed 108
Children Orphaned 244
Women gang-raped / Molested 1043
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Journalists in India facing intimidation for exposing RSS

#JournalistsPayingPriceForExposingHinduRightwing

Islamabad, May 22 (KMS): Journalists in India are increasingly facing intimidation by Hindutva forces for running stories critical of rightwing Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh backed Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government.

A report released by Kashmir Media Service, today, said journalists in India have to quit jobs after publishing reports that angered supporters of Modi, BJP and RSS. It said journalists are threatened and abused on social media by the Hindutva brigade for exposing Modi regime’s failures. Even global media watchdog ‘Reporters Without Borders’ has said that journalists in India are increasingly the targets of online smear campaigns by the most radical nationalists, it added.

The report pointed out that journalists are facing an atmosphere of fear and intimidation in Modi’s India. Recently, Hindu nationalist Rajesh Jhaveri threatened to kill a Kashmiri journalist Raqib Hameed Naik for revealing that Hindu right-wing groups had received COVID-19 relief funding in the US. Raqib Hameed Malik in a piece in Al-Jazeera, wrote that 5 organisations with ties to Hindu supremacist and religious groups have received COVID-19 relief funding amounting to $833,000 in the US,” it said.

Sunita Viswanath, co-founder of Hindus for Human Rights, a US-based civil liberties advocacy group, expressed concern that the US pandemic relief funds might end up furthering hate campaign against Muslims and other minorities in India. Arvind Rajagopal, professor of media studies at New York University, said RSS has been receiving foreign funding through its affiliates for a long time.

The KMS report pointed out that Hindutva forces led by RSS want to turn India into a Hindu authoritarian state where minorities are relegated to the status of second class citizens.

It maintained that Modi-led BJP regime is using cruel methods to muzzle press in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir. It added that since 05 August 2019, journalists have reported an intensified crackdown by the authorities in the territory.

In a new advisory, Indian police have clamped new curbs on journalists restricting them from live coverage of cordon and search operations (CASOs) and anti-India protests in the occupied territory. Kashmir Press Club has described the new police advisory as part of the string of measures taken by the Indian authorities to suppress freedom of the press in IIOJK. It said, by issuing fresh advisory regarding reporting in Kashmir, India wants to hide serious human rights violations being committed by its troops during CASOs in the occupied territory.

“For reporting truth, journalists are facing state repression in IIOJK. Hindutva assault on media must serve as a wakeup call for global media organizations,” the report added.


