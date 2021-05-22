Kashmir digital campaign, protests, seminars held in UK

India’s false narrative on Kashmir falling down: Fahim Kayani

London, May 22 (KMS): On the call of Tehreek-e-Kashmir UK, British Kashmiris and Pakistanis staged protests, held digital campaigns and programs in various cities across Britain to pay tributes to the victims of Hawal massacre and other martyrs of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

uring Friday sermons in mosques across the UK, Ulema and Khateebs strongly condemned the killing of 70 unarmed Kashmiris by Indian troops on May 21 in 1990.

Tehreek-e-Kashmir UK launched a digital campaign to highlight the suffering of the people of IIOJK. The digital campaign was launched from outside the Indian High Commission in London and the demonstrators raised slogans including “Stop India’s demographic terrorism in IIOJK”, “End Indian Colonisation of Kashmir”, “India criminalises Press freedom in Kashmir”, “Hold India accountable for war crimes in Kashmir” and “Release all political prisoners”.

Fahim Kayani, the President of Tehreek-e-Kashmir UK, said the digital van, public mobilisation in the shape of protests, seminars and rallies is very important to keep the Kashmir cause for right to self-determination alive. It is aimed at exposing the true face of the brutal Indian regime in front of the world, he said.

“India’s false narrative on Kashmir has been rejected by the international community,” Kayani said, adding that the public opinion was moulding in favour of Kashmiris as dozens of articles have been written against BJP-RSS regime led by Modi who is attempting to change the demography of Kashmir and also committing unabated human rights violations through ruthless Indian Army.

Fahim Kayani added that the Indian troops enjoy impunity under the so-called Armed Forces Special Powers Act which give kill and catch license to them and that’s why not a single Indian soldier has been punished so far despite committing heinous crimes such as Hawal massacre. AFSPA is a black and extra-judicial law, he noted.

Fahim Kayani said that the international community, especially the UN, the OIC and the International Court of Justice (ICJ) must hold India accountable for its war crimes in Kashmir. He said permanent peace in South Asia cannot be achieved without resolving the Kashmir dispute.

Tehreek-e-Kashmir led protests and conferences were held in London, Reading, Bolton, Glasgow, Bradford, Birmingham, Oldham, Nelson and other cities of the UK.

While addressing the protestors outside the Indian Consulate in Birmingham Muhammad Ghalib, President of Tehreek-e-Kashmir Europe; Maulana Fazal Ahmed Qadri, Patron in Chief of All Parties International Kashmir Coordination Committee; and Khawajah Muhammad Suleman, Director of Kashmir Information and Research Center Birmingham maintained that the sacrifices of Kashmiris will be not be forgotten and “we will continue raise our voices against India’s illegal occupation of Kashmir.”

The four member delegation of Stop the War Coalition led by Secretary General, Stuart Richardson, participated in the protest outside the Indian Consulate Birmingham and expressed solidarity with the oppressed people of IIOJK. Stuart Richardson condemned the atrocities being committed by Indian troops against the innocent Kashmiris.

While addressing the protesters in Glasgow, Syed Tufail Hussain Shah, Patron-in-Chief of TeK UK, said, Indian fascist regime is a threat not only to the existence of Kashmir but the whole world.

Hafiz Muhammad Azad, Secretary General of TeK UK during Friday sermon said, “India and Israel are sinners in arms which use same policies in subjugating and oppressing the voices which seek complete end to their occupation.”

Raja Muhammad Nazir Johar, President of TeK London and Raja Abdul Qayoum, Senior Vice President of TeK London led the protest outside the Indian High Commission in London. Haji Chaudhry Muhammad Yasin, President TeK Nelson, and Engineer Muhammad Yousaf, President TeK South Zone led the protest in Nelson.

Chaudhry Shezad Majeed, Youth Coordinator TeK UK, during Kashmir Digital campaign launching event in London said, “As long as Modi stays in the power, it can trigger a nuclear war between India and Pakistan, so the world must understand that their businesses and consumer market are under threat, and they must immediately intervene and resolve the Kashmir dispute.”

Rehana Ali, Information Secretary of TeK UK, called upon the United Nations to help release all detainees, especially political prisoners, and human rights defenders in IIOJK, and repeal draconian laws such as Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) and Public Safety Act (PSA).

Mufti Nasser Ullah Naqshbandi organized a Kashmir event in Bolton, Raja Arif Kayani senior Vice President TeK South Zone, organized a Kashmir event in Reading, Mulana Shafiq-ur-Rehman senior leader TeK UK, organized a Kashmir event in Oldham while Muhammad Qamar Abbas President TeK Birmingham, organized a Kashmir event in Alumrock Birmingham.

