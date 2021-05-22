NIA chargesheets three youth in fake case

Jammu, May 22 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, India’s Indian National Investigation Agency (NIA) filed a charge-sheet before the NIA Special Court, Jammu, against three youth, Jaffer Hussain, Tanveer Ahmed Malik and Tariq Hussain Girl in a fake case.

The NIA in a press release said that charges will be abated against other three youth, Osama Bin Javed, Haroon Abbas Wani and Zahid Hussain, who have been killed in cordon and search operations by Indian forces.

The case was initially registered on March 08, 2019 at Kishtwar Police Station in Kishtwar district. The NIA had re-registered the case on November 02, 2019 and taken over the investigation.

The accused persons Osama Bin Javed, Haroon Abbas Wani and Zahid Hussain were killed in CASOs by Indian forces at different places in the years 2019 and 2020.

Further investigation in the case continues, the NIA statement said.

Like this: Like Loading...