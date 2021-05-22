Pakistan to continue moral, diplomatic & political support to Kashmiris: FM

New York, May 22 (KMS): Foreign Minister, Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said that peace in South Asia will remain elusive till the resolution of the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the United Nations Security Council resolutions.

He expressed these views during his interaction with a delegation of Kashmiri leaders led by General Secretary of the World Kashmir Awareness Forum, Dr. Ghulam Nabi Fai in New York.

Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Munir Akram was also present in the meeting.

The Foreign Minister expressed his grave concerns over gross human rights violations in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir and reiterated the commitment of Pakistan to continue its political, moral and diplomatic support for the Kashmiris.

On the occasion, the Kashmiri leaders congratulated the Foreign Minister for effectively raising the Kashmir dispute at international fora and pursuing a successful foreign policy in this connection.

