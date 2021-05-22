Mzd seminar urges UN to take notice of IIOJK detainees’ plight in jails

Muzaffarabad, May 22 (KMS): The speakers of a seminar have urged the United Nations to take notice of the plight of illegally detained Hurriyat leaders and activists languishing in different jails of India and Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir and play role in their immediate release.

The seminar “Growing violence and continuation of massacre in occupied Kashmir” was organized under the auspices of Jammu and Kashmir Peace and Justice Forum in Muzaffarabad in connection with the martyrdom anniversaries of prominent martyred Hurriyat leaders, Mirwaiz Molvi Muhammad Farooq and Khawaja Abdul Ghani Lone.

The Jammu and Kashmir Peace and Justice Forum Chairman, Tanveer-ul-Islam addressing the seminar said, Kashmir is a burning issue of South Asia and right to self-determination is the best solution of the lingering dispute. He said that the policies of fascist Narendra Modi had endangered the lives of the people of entire South Asia. He maintained that the UN and other world bodies would have to resolve the Kashmir and Palestine disputes on priority basis.

Intellectual and columnist, Syed Arif Bihar, in his address said the personalities like Mirwaiz Molvi Mohammad Farooq and Abdul Ghani Lone are the assets of any movement. He added that the Kashmir movement was an unprecedented one in which people from all spheres of life had rendered sacrifices.

Renowned journalist, Roshan Mughal, said, Kashmiri people are not disappointed with the circumstances and their enthusiasm tells that India cannot kept them under subjugation for long.

Intellectual, Abdul Waheed Kayani, on the occasion said that every community of the society would have to fight the case of IIOJK people.

Young journalist, Abdul Wajid Khan, said, “We have to set up our Kashmir policy on modern lines, and the embassies will be more dynamic to fight Kashmir’s case.”

Refugee leader, Nashad Butt, Tahir Akash, Shahid Mir and Nureen Nayeem also addressed the seminar.

Through a resolution passed at the end of the seminar, the UN was appealed to play its role in release of all illegally detained Hurriyat leaders and activists lodged in jails of IIOJK and India. The resolution also paid glowing tributes to Mirwaiz Molvi Mohammad Farooq and Khawaja Abdul Ghani Lone and expressed concern over the killing of the innocent Kashmiris and destruction of their properties by the Indian forces.

