Behl expresses concern over detainees’ plight in Indian jails

Srinagar, May 23 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, in-charge of Minority Affairs of the All Parties Harriet Conference, Advocate, Davinder Singh Behl has expressed concern over the plight of Kashmiri political detainees languishing in different jails of India.

Davinder Singh Behl in a statement issued in Jammu deplored that the political detainees were without basic amenities and medical care. He urged the United Nations Council for Human Rights and other international human rights organizations to visit the Indian jails and assess the deteriorating health conditions of the Kashmiri political detainees.

He said that the authorities were not releasing the political detainees of IIOJK on parole despite the rulings of the Indian Supreme Court keeping in view the Covid pandemic which has badly engulfed India.

The Hurriyat leader said that the Modi-led Indian fascist regime was deliberately making the illegally detained Hurriyat leaders and activists vulnerable to the Covid pandemic as they did in case of senior APHC leader and Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir Chairman, Muhamed Ashraf Sehrai in Jammu jai.

The Hurriyat leader said that despite repeatedly demanding social distancing, proper medical treatment, hygienic atmosphere, balanced diet and indoor exercises for physical fitness as per jail manual, the jail authorities were not providing the same which was tantamount to endanger the lives of the detainees to the devastating pandemic. He lauded the high morale and valour displayed by the freedom-loving leaders of Kashmir, despite the cruel attitude of the jail authorities.

Davinder Singh Behl reiterated the APHC pledge to carry on the legitimate struggle for right to self-determination to its logical conclusion for which the people of Kashmir have rendered unprecedented sacrifices.

He also urged the United Nations Secretary General, António Guterres to take serious cognizance of the gross rights violations at the hands of Indian forces and help resolve the lingering Kashmir dispute in accordance with the UN resolutions.

Like this: Like Loading...