Black fungus further exposes Jammu healthcare

Jammu, May 23 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the first death of 40-year-old patient suffering from mucormycosis, who was admitted to the government medical college in Jammu has left the alarm bells ringing in the winter capital.

Jammu has already witnessed “comparatively higher” mortality due to the Covid, the reporting of first case of black fungus and death due to it is a new worry, the health experts said. The first black fungus mortality took place in Jammu and on May 21.

As per the GMC principal, Dr Shashi Sudan Sharma, “His tests confirmed him to be a case of mucormycosis, commonly called black fungus. His blood sugar had shot up to 900 when he was brought to the hospital emergency.”

As per the authorities, he was a Covid patient, who had recovered and even tested negative in RTPCR test.

Interestingly, the deadly fungus surfaced in IIOJK only a day after the officials had said that no such case has been reported from anywhere.

“The point is that things were being taken for granted by the official machinery in Jammu otherwise what explanation do babus have for the higher mortality in Jammu when the cases are less as compared to Kashmir,” said a senior medico on the condition of anonymity.

He said that the administration had failed on the timely awareness on the black fungus in the winter capital.

“The government itself says that the patient had recovered from Covid but died of black fungus so somewhere proper awareness on what causes black fungus was missing,” the doctor said.

The doctor said there was lack of proper awareness and the authorities should intensify the campaign through media and that it should also take other remedial measures “including improvement of hospital hygiene.”

