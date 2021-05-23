Body of youth found in south Kashmir

Srinagar, May 23 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, body of a 25-year-old youth was found under suspicious circumstances in south Kashmir on Sunday.

Panic gripped village Kewa in Qazigund when some locals saw body of a man lying on roadside in the morning. “The locals immediately informed the police,” they said, adding a team was rushed to the area and the body was taken away.

They said the deceased was later identified as Huzaib Ahmad Dar.

“After completing all the legal and medical formalities, the body of the deceased was handed over to his relatives.

