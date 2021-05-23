Concern expressed over growing HR violations by India in IIOJK

Islamabad, May 23 (KMS): A meeting of the constituents of Jammu and Kashmir Freedom Movement Forum (JKFMF) was held in Islamabad, today, with APHC-AJK chapter Convener, Muhammad Hussain Khateeb in chair.

The participants of the meeting expressed serious concern over the growing human rights violations by Indian forces in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir. They said that the Indian forces were harassing and arresting innocent people of IIOJK on one pretext or the other and put them behind the bar in far-flung areas including India in false cases.

The participants appealed to the international community, Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and Arab League to take a strict notice of the Indian state terrorism in IIOJK.

They also expressed concern over the changing of IIOJK demography by accommodating non-state holders, adding that in this connection the Modi-led fascist Indian regime had granted domiciles to lakhs of Indian to settle them in the occupied territory.

At the end of the meeting, prayers were offered for all the Kashmir martyrs who had sacrificed their lives for the Kashmir cause.

Vice Chairman and Convener of Jammu Kashmir Pir Panjal Peace Foundation, Mahmood Akhtar Qureshi Advocate, Jammu Kashmir Pir Panjal Civil Society Convener, Mushtaq Ahmed Zarger and Convener of Pir Panjal Peoples Movement, Mohammad Latif Lone participated in the meeting.

