Concern expressed over growing HR violations by India in IIOJK

Recently, Hindu nationalist Rajesh Jhaveri threatened to kill a Kashmiri journalist Raqib Hameed Naik for revealing that Hindu right-wing groups had received Covid-19 relief funding in the US

(From Jan 1989 till 30 Apr 2021)
Total Killings* 95,776
Custodial killings* 7,169
Civilian arrested 161,672
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,409
Women Widowed 22,925
Children Orphaned 107,814
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,240
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Apr 2021)
Total Killings 18
Custodial killings* 0
Tortured/Injured 64
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 92
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 9
Women Widowed 0
Children Orphaned 0
Women gang-raped / Molested 4
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody​

Casualties : Jan 2015 till Mar 2021

Casualties from Jan 2015 till Mar 2021
After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1620
Custodial Killings* 143
Tortured/Injured 32494
Civilian arrested 33605
Arson (Houses etc) 4370
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 133
Children Orphaned 304
Women disgraced / Molested 1107

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

 
Total Killings 325
Custodial Killings* 41
Tortured/Injured 1753
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14636
Arson (Houses etc) 1008
Women Widowed 17
Children Orphaned 39
Women disgraced / Molested 106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings * 1366
Custodial Killings 101
Tortured/Injured 29492
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26525
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4322
Women Widowed 108
Children Orphaned 244
Women gang-raped / Molested 1043
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Concern expressed over growing HR violations by India in IIOJK

Kashmir Media Service

Islamabad, May 23 (KMS): A meeting of the constituents of Jammu and Kashmir Freedom Movement Forum (JKFMF) was held in Islamabad, today, with APHC-AJK chapter Convener, Muhammad Hussain Khateeb in chair.

The participants of the meeting expressed serious concern over the growing human rights violations by Indian forces in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir. They said that the Indian forces were harassing and arresting innocent people of IIOJK on one pretext or the other and put them behind the bar in far-flung areas including India in false cases.

The participants appealed to the international community, Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and Arab League to take a strict notice of the Indian state terrorism in IIOJK.

They also expressed concern over the changing of IIOJK demography by accommodating non-state holders, adding that in this connection the Modi-led fascist Indian regime had granted domiciles to lakhs of Indian to settle them in the occupied territory.

At the end of the meeting, prayers were offered for all the Kashmir martyrs who had sacrificed their lives for the Kashmir cause.

Vice Chairman and Convener of Jammu Kashmir Pir Panjal Peace Foundation, Mahmood Akhtar Qureshi Advocate, Jammu Kashmir Pir Panjal Civil Society Convener, Mushtaq Ahmed Zarger and Convener of Pir Panjal Peoples Movement, Mohammad Latif Lone participated in the meeting.


