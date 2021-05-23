DAK warns against irrational use of steroids in Covid patients

Srinagar, May 23 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Doctors Association Kashmir (DAK) has warned against the irrational use of steroids in Covid-19 patients.

The DAK President and influenza expert Dr Nisar-ul-Hassan in a statement issued in Srinagar said, “Indiscriminate use of steroids can trigger deadly black fungal infection, called mucormycosis which has reached to epidemic proportions in several states of India”.

He said, steroids are life-saving drugs in severe Covid patients who have respiratory distress or need oxygen or ventilation. They are not indicated for those patients who are not having respiratory distress and are not having any kind of need for oxygen, he added.

He said recovery trial in the UK showed that steroids reduce the mortality in severe Covid-19 patients but it increase the mortality when given to patients with mild disease. “We are seeing steroids being prescribed to patients with mild Covid disease,” Dr Nisar said. He said the recovery trial recommends that steroids should be given for 10 days and at a lower dose but much higher doses are given and for a longer duration

The DAK President said Covid-19 is a biphasic illness. The first week of Covid is the viral replication phase. That is not when you should be using steroids. “It is in the later stages (second week) steroids are to be given to counter the body’s hyper-inflammatory response what is widely referred to as cytokine storm,” he said.

“Chances of fungal infection increase in those Covid patients who are diabetic and are taking steroids,” he said, adding “One way to stall the possibility of the fungal infection is to make sure that Covid patients are given steroids at the right dose, at the right time and for the right duration.” “So far, India has reported over 8,800 cases of black fungus and more than 200 people have died due to this deadly disease,” said Dr Nisar. KMS—2A

Like this: Like Loading...