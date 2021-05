Jammu, May 23 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the authorities have booked four persons under draconian Public Safety Act (PSA) in a village in Rajouri district.

Four persons, hailing from Gunda village of Kotranka sub-division in Rajouri district, were booked under the PSA. Orders in this regard were passed by district magistrate Rajouri.

