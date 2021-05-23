India using corona pandemic to strengthen its hold in IIOJK: TeM

Srinagar, May 23 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Tehreek-e-Muzahamat (TeM) has said that the Indian government is using pandemic to strengthen its colonial occupation in the territory.

The TeM Chairman, Bilal Ahmed Sidiqui in a statement issued in Srinagar said that in garb of pandemic and lockdown, New Delhi is implementing its well-planned strategy in a clandestine manner.

He said, issuing slew of colonial orders such as monitoring of social media of government employees and dismissing several from their services speak volumes about the wicked mindset of New Delhi. At the same time India creates a fear factor among thousands of people who felt that their voices are silenced and rights snatched, he added.

“Post August 5, 2019 people of IIOJK are facing a real existential threat in every aspect of life. Be it geographical, demographical, identical, religious, traditional, educational, economical or administrative areas one and all aspects of Kashmir’s distinct identity is being eroded in an imperialistic and systematic manner using all kinds of coercive measures like threat, bribe, intimidation arrests, dismissals and so on,” he deplored.

In backdrop of this deadly pandemic, New Delhi in its full pace is fulfilling its dirty designs of settler colonialism, he added.

Bilal Ahmed Sidiqui said, it is high time that the United Nations take steps to honour its agenda of liberation of occupied lands by implementing its relevant Kashmir resolutions about right to self-determination of the Kashmiri people.

He also condemned the fresh arrest of Maulana Sarjan Barkati, Mudasir Gul and dozens of other youth including the arrest of two sons of Shaheed Ashraf Sehrai and other relatives by Indian police and demanded their immediate release.

