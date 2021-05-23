Picture of the day

Recently, Hindu nationalist Rajesh Jhaveri threatened to kill a Kashmiri journalist Raqib Hameed Naik for revealing that Hindu right-wing groups had received Covid-19 relief funding in the US

HR Violations

(From Jan 1989 till 30 Apr 2021)
Total Killings* 95,776
Custodial killings* 7,169
Civilian arrested 161,672
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,409
Women Widowed 22,925
Children Orphaned 107,814
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,240
(Apr 2021)
Total Killings 18
Custodial killings* 0
Tortured/Injured 64
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 92
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 9
Women Widowed 0
Children Orphaned 0
Women gang-raped / Molested 4
Casualties : Jan 2015 till Mar 2021

Casualties from Jan 2015 till Mar 2021
After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1620
Custodial Killings* 143
Tortured/Injured 32494
Civilian arrested 33605
Arson (Houses etc) 4370
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 133
Children Orphaned 304
Women disgraced / Molested 1107

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

 
Total Killings 325
Custodial Killings* 41
Tortured/Injured 1753
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14636
Arson (Houses etc) 1008
Women Widowed 17
Children Orphaned 39
Women disgraced / Molested 106

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings * 1366
Custodial Killings 101
Tortured/Injured 29492
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26525
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4322
Women Widowed 108
Children Orphaned 244
Women gang-raped / Molested 1043
KC-EU urges EU, UN to stop human rights violations in IIOJK

Kashmir Media Service

Brussels, May 23 (KMS): The Chairman of Kashmir Council Europe (KC-EU), Ali Raza Syed has urged high ranking European Union and United Nations officials to help stop human rights violations, including extrajudicial killings of the innocent people in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Ali Raza Syed wrote a letter in the context to David Maria SASSOLI, the President of European Parliament, Maria Arena, the Chair of Human Rights Subcommittee of the European Parliament and Iverna McGowan, a senior of Human Rights Regional Office for Europe of the United Nations.

The letter titled, “Tribute to the martyrs of Indian occupied Kashmir,” said, the long-running dispute between India and Pakistan over the status of Jammu and Kashmir provides many tragic examples of the people who pay the ultimate price for their ethnic and political beliefs.

In his letter, the KC-EU chairman memorizes that Mirwaiz Molvi Muhammad Farooq was shot dead at his residence in Srinagar on May 21, 1990 and the seventy mourners were also killed when Indian troops opened fire on his funeral procession in the Hawal area of Srinagar. On the same day and same month of 2002, Khawaja Abdul Ghani Lone was killed while returning from addressing a gathering at Mazar-e-Shuhada in Srinagar. Recent information received from the occupied land verifies the constant killings and tortures are being used routinely as weapons of war. The numbers are horrifying: total killings from January 1989 to 30 April 2021 at 95,776, custodial killings at 7,169, number of civilians arrested at 161,672, structures destroyed 110,409, women widowed 22,925, children orphaned 107,814, women gang-raped/molested at 11,240. Figures for last month (April 2021) show that 92 civilians were arrested, 18 of whom were killed and 64 tortured. The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights expressed many times her concern over the deteriorating human rights situation in Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir witnessing extrajudicial murders, continual killings of youth, rape of Kashmiri women and arrest and torturing of political figures and pro-freedom activists by the Indian forces for last seven decades. Unfortunately, all the UN reports and resolutions are ignored by the Modi government

Ali Raza Syed added, “I am convinced that the only way to reduce human rights violations in the region if in the future EU and UN dare to play a more effective role in the peaceful resolution of the Kashmir dispute.” KMS—4A


