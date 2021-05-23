Modi regime’s sinister plan to cripple Kashmiris economically exposed

Srinagar, May 23 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir,latest reports have revealed that the Indian government is transporting labourers from outside the territory amid strict COVID restrictions for locals under a sinister plan.
The reports said that the move is meant to shrink the space for local labourers and cripple them economically. A video went on viral clearly explains the exploitation of Kashmiri labourers by Modi regime in the garb of COVID-19. The world should take notice of duplicity of the Modi regime and exploitation of the COVID situation.
