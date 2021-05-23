Modi regime’s sinister plan to cripple Kashmiris economically exposed

Radio SHK You need to download VLC to play the Radio Picture of the day Recently, Hindu nationalist Rajesh Jhaveri threatened to kill a Kashmiri journalist Raqib Hameed Naik for revealing that Hindu right-wing groups had received Covid-19 relief funding in the US Recently, Hindu nationalist Rajesh Jhaveri threatened to kill a Kashmiri journalist Raqib Hameed Naik for revealing that Hindu right-wing groups had received Covid-19 relief funding in the US Radio Sada e Hurriyat HR Violations (From Jan 1989 till 30 Apr 2021) Total Killings* 95,776 Custodial killings * 7,169 Civilian arrested 161,672 Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,409 Women Widowed 22,925 Children Orphaned 107,814 Women gang-raped / Molested 11,240 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody (Apr 2021) Total Killings 18 Custodial killings * 0 Tortured/Injured 64 Pellet Injured : 0 Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0 Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0 Civilian arrested 92 Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 9 Women Widowed 0 Children Orphaned 0 Women gang-raped / Molested 4 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody​ Casualties : Jan 2015 till Mar 2021 Casualties from Jan 2015 till Mar 2021 After BJP assumed power in IIOJK Total Killings 1620 Custodial Killings* 143 Tortured/Injured 32494 Civilian arrested 33605 Arson (Houses etc) 4370 Kidnapped or Missing 11 Women Widowed 133 Children Orphaned 304 Women disgraced / Molested 1107 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019 Total Killings 325 Custodial Killings* 41 Tortured/Injured 1753 Total pellet Injured 446 Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19 Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144 Civilian arrested 14636 Arson (Houses etc) 1008 Women Widowed 17 Children Orphaned 39 Women disgraced / Molested 106 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody Casualties Post-Burhan (From 8 July 2016 - 31 Mar 2021) Total Killings * 1366 Custodial Killings 101 Tortured/Injured 29492 Inured by pellets 11400 Eye-sight damaged

(Partially) 2000
Arrested 26525
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4322
Women Widowed 108
Children Orphaned 244
Women gang-raped / Molested 1043
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

IIOJK COVID-19 update
Infected 284459
Kashmir Valley 163910
Jammu division 103403
Ladakh region 17146
Deaths 3686