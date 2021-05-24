12 Indian opposition parties support farmers protest call

New Delhi, May 24 (KMS): Twelve major opposition parties, including the Congress, Trinamool Congress, Left parties, SP, NCP and DMK have extended their support to the countrywide protest call given by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha on May 26, marking six months of the farmers protest against New Delhi’s farm laws.

Farmers from various parts of India are protesting at Delhi borders against the three farm laws brought by the Modi government, saying that the legislations will hamper farming.

In a joint statement issued in New Delhi by Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, former prime minister H D Devegowda, NCP chief Sharad Pawar and chief ministers Mamata Banerjee, Uddhav Thackeray, M K Stalin and Hemant Soren said Modi government must stop being obdurate and immediately resume talks with farmer leaders and repeal the three farm laws.

Other signatories to the joint statement include Farooq Abdullah (JKPA), Akhilesh Yadav (SP), Tejashwi Yadav (RJD), D Raja (CPI) and Sitaram Yechury (CPI-M).

“We extend our support to the call given by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) to observe a countrywide protest day on May 26 marking the completion of six months of the heroic peaceful Kisan struggle,” the statement said.

The opposition leaders said that on May 12, they had jointly written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanding the “repeal of farm laws to protect lakhs of our ‘annadatas’ becoming victims of the pandemic so that they can continue to produce food to feed the Indian people”.

The farmers have been protesting at Singhu and Tikri borders with Haryana, Ghazipur border with Uttar Pradesh and other places.

