APHC, others laud Pakistan for exposing Indian brutalities in IIOJK

Recently, Hindu nationalist Rajesh Jhaveri threatened to kill a Kashmiri journalist Raqib Hameed Naik for revealing that Hindu right-wing groups had received Covid-19 relief funding in the US

(From Jan 1989 till 30 Apr 2021)
Total Killings* 95,776
Custodial killings* 7,169
Civilian arrested 161,672
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,409
Women Widowed 22,925
Children Orphaned 107,814
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,240
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Apr 2021)
Total Killings 18
Custodial killings* 0
Tortured/Injured 64
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 92
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 9
Women Widowed 0
Children Orphaned 0
Women gang-raped / Molested 4
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody​

Casualties : Jan 2015 till Mar 2021

Casualties from Jan 2015 till Mar 2021
After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1620
Custodial Killings* 143
Tortured/Injured 32494
Civilian arrested 33605
Arson (Houses etc) 4370
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 133
Children Orphaned 304
Women disgraced / Molested 1107

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

 
Total Killings 325
Custodial Killings* 41
Tortured/Injured 1753
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14636
Arson (Houses etc) 1008
Women Widowed 17
Children Orphaned 39
Women disgraced / Molested 106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings * 1366
Custodial Killings 101
Tortured/Injured 29492
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26525
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4322
Women Widowed 108
Children Orphaned 244
Women gang-raped / Molested 1043
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

APHC, others laud Pakistan for exposing Indian brutalities in IIOJK

Srinagar, May 24 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference has appreciated the sincere efforts made by the Pakistani government, especially Prime Minister Imran Khan and Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi to highlight the Kashmir dispute on international fora and to expose India’s sinister designs to change the demography of the territory.

The APHC spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar said, it is an opportune time to approach the United Nations for initiation of an appropriate action against the use of brute force, mass killings and gross violation of human rights by Indian occupational forces in Kashmir.

The APHC said that Pakistan, as an important party to the Kashmir dispute has a valid mandate to apprise the United Nations and all other international fora, including Organization of Islamic Cooperation to take serious action against the war crimes committed by Indian troops in the internationally accepted disputed territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

“Pakistan as a responsible nuclear power is also an ambassador of peace with respect to an early resolution of Kashmir dispute,” maintained the statement.

The spokesman expressed the hope that in the nearest future Pakistan shall not leave any stone unturned to expose Indian barbarism and its war crimes in IIOJK before the international community.

Hurriyat leader Javaid Ahmad Mir in a statement also welcomed the statement by Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi in which he urged UN Secretary General to resolve the longstanding Kashmir Dispute. Mir said kashmir issue is a nuclear flashpoint in South Asiaand it responsibility of the UN and other international bodies to to come forward for the peaceful settlement of the dispute.

Jammu and Kashmir Islamic Political Party Chairman Mohammad Yousuf Naqash in a statement while hailing the recent statement of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan in which he again strongly reaffirmed Pakistan’s long standing commitment on Kashmir said that the statement assumes significance in the backdrop of India’s misinformation campaign and propaganda that Pakistan has  changed its stand on Kashmir.

Naqash lashed out at the inhuman acts of Indian occupation authorities in occupied Jammu Kashmir. He impressed upon International Community particularly United Nations to shoulder its responsibility for  ameliorating human sufferings and taking  serious steps for ensuring inalienable right to self determination in accordance with U N Charter and United Nations Security Council resolutions.


