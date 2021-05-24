APHC, others laud Pakistan for exposing Indian brutalities in IIOJK

Srinagar, May 24 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference has appreciated the sincere efforts made by the Pakistani government, especially Prime Minister Imran Khan and Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi to highlight the Kashmir dispute on international fora and to expose India’s sinister designs to change the demography of the territory.

The APHC spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar said, it is an opportune time to approach the United Nations for initiation of an appropriate action against the use of brute force, mass killings and gross violation of human rights by Indian occupational forces in Kashmir.

The APHC said that Pakistan, as an important party to the Kashmir dispute has a valid mandate to apprise the United Nations and all other international fora, including Organization of Islamic Cooperation to take serious action against the war crimes committed by Indian troops in the internationally accepted disputed territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

“Pakistan as a responsible nuclear power is also an ambassador of peace with respect to an early resolution of Kashmir dispute,” maintained the statement.

The spokesman expressed the hope that in the nearest future Pakistan shall not leave any stone unturned to expose Indian barbarism and its war crimes in IIOJK before the international community.

Hurriyat leader Javaid Ahmad Mir in a statement also welcomed the statement by Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi in which he urged UN Secretary General to resolve the longstanding Kashmir Dispute. Mir said kashmir issue is a nuclear flashpoint in South Asiaand it responsibility of the UN and other international bodies to to come forward for the peaceful settlement of the dispute.

Jammu and Kashmir Islamic Political Party Chairman Mohammad Yousuf Naqash in a statement while hailing the recent statement of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan in which he again strongly reaffirmed Pakistan’s long standing commitment on Kashmir said that the statement assumes significance in the backdrop of India’s misinformation campaign and propaganda that Pakistan has changed its stand on Kashmir.

Naqash lashed out at the inhuman acts of Indian occupation authorities in occupied Jammu Kashmir. He impressed upon International Community particularly United Nations to shoulder its responsibility for ameliorating human sufferings and taking serious steps for ensuring inalienable right to self determination in accordance with U N Charter and United Nations Security Council resolutions.

