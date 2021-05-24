Body of another youth found in IIOJK

Srinagar, May 24 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, body of another young man was found in Kulgam district.

Body of a 25-year-old Huzaib Ahmed was found at Kewa Qazigund area of the district

Pertinently, dead bodies mostly of youth are being found almost on daily basis across Kashmir Valley.

On the other hand, Indian troops continued cordon and search operations in Tangdhar,Karnah,Tangdhar, Kupwara, Sopore, Baramulla, Bandipora, Kupwara, Shopian,Islamabad, Pulwama, Kulgam, Budgam, Ganderbal, Rajouri, Poonch and Kishtwar areas .

Meanwhile, over 900 people were fined while about 200 others were arrested for violating restrictions enforced by administration in Srinagar and other parts of Kashmir.

