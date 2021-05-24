Bosnian envoy discusses Kashmir dispute with AJK President

Muzaffarabad, May 24 (KMS): The Ambassador of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Sakib Foric has called on the President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Sardar Masood Khan at the Aiwan-e-Sadr in Muzaffarabad, today.

During the meeting, the Bosnian ambassador said, his country is fully aware of the plight of Kashmiris and sought full respect for their fundamental rights.

He also acknowledged Pakistan’s endeavours for promoting unity among the Muslims and also thanked for extending assistance to Bosnia in a number of sectors and widely recognising its position and sovereignty at the international level.

Masood Khan thanked the envoy for the solidarity shown by the Bosnian People towards the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

Masood expressed his immense pleasure to receive the Bosnian envoy, saying Bosnia is a great nation with a history of the valiant struggle to fight tyranny, ethnic cleansing and genocide. “You have been a beacon of light for other nations in the heart of Europe,” he added.

The Bosnian ambassador arrived in Muzaffarabad to deliver computers to the children of the school build at Chattar Kallas through Bosnian funding.

The computers provided by the embassy of Bosnia were delivered to the management of the school at a simple ceremony held at the presidency.

