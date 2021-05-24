Bosnian envoy discusses Kashmir dispute with AJK President

Picture of the day

Kashmir Media Service

Recently, Hindu nationalist Rajesh Jhaveri threatened to kill a Kashmiri journalist Raqib Hameed Naik for revealing that Hindu right-wing groups had received Covid-19 relief funding in the US

Radio Sada e Hurriyat

HR Violations

(From Jan 1989 till 30 Apr 2021)
Total Killings* 95,776
Custodial killings* 7,169
Civilian arrested 161,672
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,409
Women Widowed 22,925
Children Orphaned 107,814
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,240
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Apr 2021)
Total Killings 18
Custodial killings* 0
Tortured/Injured 64
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 92
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 9
Women Widowed 0
Children Orphaned 0
Women gang-raped / Molested 4
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody​

Casualties : Jan 2015 till Mar 2021

Casualties from Jan 2015 till Mar 2021
After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1620
Custodial Killings* 143
Tortured/Injured 32494
Civilian arrested 33605
Arson (Houses etc) 4370
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 133
Children Orphaned 304
Women disgraced / Molested 1107

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

 
Total Killings 325
Custodial Killings* 41
Tortured/Injured 1753
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14636
Arson (Houses etc) 1008
Women Widowed 17
Children Orphaned 39
Women disgraced / Molested 106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings * 1366
Custodial Killings 101
Tortured/Injured 29492
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26525
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4322
Women Widowed 108
Children Orphaned 244
Women gang-raped / Molested 1043
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Archive: Current Month

May 2021
M T W T F S S
« Apr    
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31  

Archives

Bosnian envoy discusses Kashmir dispute with AJK President

Uncategorized Add comments
Kashmir Media Service

Muzaffarabad, May 24 (KMS): The Ambassador of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Sakib Foric has called on the President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Sardar Masood Khan at the Aiwan-e-Sadr in Muzaffarabad, today.

During the meeting, the Bosnian ambassador said, his country is fully aware of the plight of Kashmiris and sought full respect for their fundamental rights.

He also acknowledged Pakistan’s endeavours for promoting unity among the Muslims and also thanked for extending assistance to Bosnia in a number of sectors and widely recognising its position and sovereignty at the international level.

Masood Khan thanked the envoy for the solidarity shown by the Bosnian People towards the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

Masood expressed his immense pleasure to receive the Bosnian envoy, saying Bosnia is a great nation with a history of the valiant struggle to fight tyranny, ethnic cleansing and genocide. “You have been a beacon of light for other nations in the heart of Europe,” he added.

The Bosnian ambassador arrived in Muzaffarabad to deliver computers to the children of the school build at Chattar Kallas through Bosnian funding.

The computers provided by the embassy of Bosnia were delivered to the management of the school at a simple ceremony held at the presidency.


Leave a Reply

Kashmir Media Service | Login
%d bloggers like this: