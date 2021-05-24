IIOJK Bar urges world to focus on Kashmir like Palestine

Picture of the day

Recently, Hindu nationalist Rajesh Jhaveri threatened to kill a Kashmiri journalist Raqib Hameed Naik for revealing that Hindu right-wing groups had received Covid-19 relief funding in the US

(From Jan 1989 till 30 Apr 2021)
Total Killings* 95,776
Custodial killings* 7,169
Civilian arrested 161,672
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,409
Women Widowed 22,925
Children Orphaned 107,814
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,240
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Apr 2021)
Total Killings 18
Custodial killings* 0
Tortured/Injured 64
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 92
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 9
Women Widowed 0
Children Orphaned 0
Women gang-raped / Molested 4
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody​

Casualties : Jan 2015 till Mar 2021

Casualties from Jan 2015 till Mar 2021
After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1620
Custodial Killings* 143
Tortured/Injured 32494
Civilian arrested 33605
Arson (Houses etc) 4370
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 133
Children Orphaned 304
Women disgraced / Molested 1107

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

 
Total Killings 325
Custodial Killings* 41
Tortured/Injured 1753
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14636
Arson (Houses etc) 1008
Women Widowed 17
Children Orphaned 39
Women disgraced / Molested 106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings * 1366
Custodial Killings 101
Tortured/Injured 29492
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26525
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4322
Women Widowed 108
Children Orphaned 244
Women gang-raped / Molested 1043
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

IIOJK Bar urges world to focus on Kashmir like Palestine

Kashmir Media Service

Srinagar, May 24 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, High Court Bar Association has thanked the international community for acknowledging the sufferings of Palestinian people and timely interventional to seek an immediate end to the human sufferings in Palestine.

The Bar Association Spokesman, GN Shaheen Advocate, in a statement issued in Srinagar said, “It is a welcome step in right direction of durable peace in the Middle East. The international community must similarly focus on Kashmir to seek end of human sufferings in this part of the globe and secure settlement of the Kashmir dispute with same political will and diplomacy.”

The statement said that the sufferings of the Palestinians are brought before the world community but it is equally important to focus on the human sufferings in Kashmir. The Bar pointed out that because of curbs on social media and state repression the sufferings of the Kashmiri people could not be known to the world community.

The Bar said that in last two years more than 600 Kashmiris have been killed and more than 500 residential houses blasted in the name of counter insurgency operations by the Indian forces in IIOJK. “Besides more than 10,000 Kashmiris were booked and the detained under the draconian laws legitimizing the state repression,” it added.

The silence of the international community on Kashmir is prejudicial to the existence of the Kashmiri community, it deplored.

IIOJK Bar Association appealed to the United Nations, European Union and organization of Islamic Cooperation to focus on Kashmir to bring human sufferings in Kashmir to an end and call upon India and Pakistan to settle the Kashmir issue in accordance with the aspirations and expectations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir as early as possible in light of the UN charter and UNSC resolutions on Kashmir. KMS—K


