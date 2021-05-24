India becomes third largest country to record over 3 lakh deaths

New Delhi, May 24 (KMS): India has become the third country in the world to record more than three lakh deaths due to the covid-19 pandemic.

The US is the first country to record three lakh fatalities due to Covid-19 followed by the Latin American country of Brazil.

India, which is currently confronting India variant, the second wave of Covid-19, recorded 303,787 after 4,454 people succumbed 19 in the last 24 hours, the Indian ministry of health and family welfare (MoHFW) dashboard showed on Monday morning.

