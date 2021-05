New Delhi, May 24 (KMS): Indian troops killed at-least eight people in Assam.

A senior police officer claimed that the slain people were Dimasa National Liberation Army (DNLA) militants who were killed in an encounter with security forces in Assam’s West Karbi Anglong district along the Nagaland border.

Earlier, Indian police forces killed at least thirteen people in the name of Naxalite in Gadchiroli district of Maharasthra.

