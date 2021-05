Jammu, May 24 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Jammu Kashmir People’s Movement (JKPM) has paid glowing tributes to Molvi Umar Farooq and Khawaja Abdul Ghani Lone on their martyrdom anniversary.

Senior resistance leader and JKPM Chairman Mir Shahid Saleem in a statement said that supreme sacrifices made by these great leaders would always be remembered.

He said the best tributes to the martyred leaders would be to continue their mission of right to self determination.

