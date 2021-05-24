Rights bodies urged to play role in release of IIOJK detainees

Picture of the day

Recently, Hindu nationalist Rajesh Jhaveri threatened to kill a Kashmiri journalist Raqib Hameed Naik for revealing that Hindu right-wing groups had received Covid-19 relief funding in the US

(From Jan 1989 till 30 Apr 2021)
Total Killings* 95,776
Custodial killings* 7,169
Civilian arrested 161,672
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,409
Women Widowed 22,925
Children Orphaned 107,814
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,240
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Apr 2021)
Total Killings 18
Custodial killings* 0
Tortured/Injured 64
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 92
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 9
Women Widowed 0
Children Orphaned 0
Women gang-raped / Molested 4
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody​

Casualties : Jan 2015 till Mar 2021

Casualties from Jan 2015 till Mar 2021
After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1620
Custodial Killings* 143
Tortured/Injured 32494
Civilian arrested 33605
Arson (Houses etc) 4370
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 133
Children Orphaned 304
Women disgraced / Molested 1107

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

 
Total Killings 325
Custodial Killings* 41
Tortured/Injured 1753
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14636
Arson (Houses etc) 1008
Women Widowed 17
Children Orphaned 39
Women disgraced / Molested 106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings * 1366
Custodial Killings 101
Tortured/Injured 29492
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26525
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4322
Women Widowed 108
Children Orphaned 244
Women gang-raped / Molested 1043
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Rights bodies urged to play role in release of IIOJK detainees

Human Rights Add comments
Kashmir Media Service

Srinagar, May 24 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Jammu and Kashmir Freedom Front (KFF) and Jammu and Kashmir National Front have expressed serious concern over the continued cordon and search operations, killings and arrest of youth in the territory.

A JKFF spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar urged world human rights bodies to take notice of the worst situation of Kashmir. He said that these atrocities are being committed to suppress Kashmiri voices but the oppressors while committing these inhuman acts are forgetting the historical fact that freedom movements of nations never get suppressed by these kinds of tyrannies.

He said that Kashmiris would never tolerate the killing spree, atrocities and will keep protesting against these undemocratic and inhuman acts. He paid glowing tributes to the martyred youth, recently killed by the Indian troops in Srinagar and reiterated to continue the freedom struggle till its logical conclusion.

The spokesman also condemned the continued unlawful detention of Hurriyat leaders and activists and appealed to the international human rights organisations including the UN Human Rights Council, Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch and International Committee of Red Cross to take cognizance of the plight of the Kashmiri detainees and impress upon New Delhi to release them forthwith.

Jammu and Kashmir National Front (JKNF) spokesman Shafiq-ur-Rehman in a statement expressed serious concern over the stepped-up human rights violations by Indian forces in IIOJK. He said that the Indian forces were harassing and arresting innocent people on one pretext or the other and put them in jails in far-flung areas of India. Urging world human rights bodies to take immediate notice of the worsening political and human rights situation in the region he said that Indian state terrorism has wreaked havoc on the lives of innocent people who were forced to live in a state to constant fear of being killed, harassed and humiliated by the occupation forces deployed at every nook and cranny of the state.

Condemning occupation authorities’ attempts to bring material change in the region, the spokesman said that the authorities have illegally granted domicile and PRCs to tens of thousands of non-state subjects since 5thAugust 2019. Terming it as a grand conspiracy to change demographic complexion of the Muslim majority state of Jammu and Kashmir he said that the move was a flagrant violation of the international law and the UNSC resolutions. The spokesman also took exception to the continued detention of senior Kashmiri journalist Asif Sultan who has been languishing in jails since 2018.

Jammu and Kashmir Mass Movement Secretary Information Shabbir Ahmad in a statement urged the international community to hold India responsible for the ongoing rights violations in the occupied territory. He said that India is using draconian laws to suppress the Kashmiris’ voice for freedom.


