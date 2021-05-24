Picture of the day

Recently, Hindu nationalist Rajesh Jhaveri threatened to kill a Kashmiri journalist Raqib Hameed Naik for revealing that Hindu right-wing groups had received Covid-19 relief funding in the US

(From Jan 1989 till 30 Apr 2021)
Total Killings* 95,776
Custodial killings* 7,169
Civilian arrested 161,672
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,409
Women Widowed 22,925
Children Orphaned 107,814
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,240
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Apr 2021)
Total Killings 18
Custodial killings* 0
Tortured/Injured 64
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 92
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 9
Women Widowed 0
Children Orphaned 0
Women gang-raped / Molested 4
Casualties : Jan 2015 till Mar 2021

Casualties from Jan 2015 till Mar 2021
After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1620
Custodial Killings* 143
Tortured/Injured 32494
Civilian arrested 33605
Arson (Houses etc) 4370
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 133
Children Orphaned 304
Women disgraced / Molested 1107

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

 
Total Killings 325
Custodial Killings* 41
Tortured/Injured 1753
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14636
Arson (Houses etc) 1008
Women Widowed 17
Children Orphaned 39
Women disgraced / Molested 106

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings * 1366
Custodial Killings 101
Tortured/Injured 29492
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26525
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4322
Women Widowed 108
Children Orphaned 244
Women gang-raped / Molested 1043
Self-determination viable solution to Kashmir dispute: JKLF

Srinagar, May 24 (KMS): The Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) in a statement issued after its meeting said that the participants of the meeting unanimously passed a resolution reiterating party’s stand that viable, permanent and just solution of Kashmir dispute lied in the exercise of unfettered right to self-determination or in the conduction of meaningful and result-oriented tripartite dialogue between India, Pakistan and Kashmir.

The participants also unanimously agreed that JKLF would not accept division of Kashmir like any other anti-Kashmir solution.

They expressed their determination to carry forward their freedom struggle, come what may.

According to the statement, the head of JKLF central convening committee, Khawaja Saifudin, while speaking on the occasion said that now people of Kashmir could neither be threatened nor seduced.

He asked the Kashmiri people, especially party members, to stand strong and firm with renewed enthusiasm at this point in time when the conspiracies are being hatched against the national integrity of Jammu Kashmir.


