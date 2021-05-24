Self-determination viable solution to Kashmir dispute: JKLF

Srinagar, May 24 (KMS): The Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) in a statement issued after its meeting said that the participants of the meeting unanimously passed a resolution reiterating party’s stand that viable, permanent and just solution of Kashmir dispute lied in the exercise of unfettered right to self-determination or in the conduction of meaningful and result-oriented tripartite dialogue between India, Pakistan and Kashmir.

The participants also unanimously agreed that JKLF would not accept division of Kashmir like any other anti-Kashmir solution.

They expressed their determination to carry forward their freedom struggle, come what may.

According to the statement, the head of JKLF central convening committee, Khawaja Saifudin, while speaking on the occasion said that now people of Kashmir could neither be threatened nor seduced.

He asked the Kashmiri people, especially party members, to stand strong and firm with renewed enthusiasm at this point in time when the conspiracies are being hatched against the national integrity of Jammu Kashmir.

