Untested nocturnal entry of Indians to IIOJK worries locals

Srinagar, May 24 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Jammu and Kashmir Civil Society Forum (JKCSF) took a dig at the Indian authorities for allowing the untested nocturnal infiltration of outsiders including labourers into territory, risking the lives of the locals from Indian variant of coronavirus, the deadliest variant of COVID-19 discovered, so far.

In a statement issued in Srinagar, JKCSF Chairman Abdul Qayoom Wani expressed anguish over the grim situation saying that on one hand there is strict lockdown inside IIOJK but at the same time the labourers from outside are allowed to enter the territory without any testing for Indian variant of COVID-19.

“What use is a strict lockdown if these nocturnal travellers enter J&K without testing,” Wani asked.

JKCSF urged the authorities to ban the nocturnal entry of travellers to safeguard the lives of the local people and COVID warriors.

