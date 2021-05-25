12 Indian High Commission officials asked to quarantine

Picture of the day

Kashmir Media Service

Recently, Hindu nationalist Rajesh Jhaveri threatened to kill a Kashmiri journalist Raqib Hameed Naik for revealing that Hindu right-wing groups had received Covid-19 relief funding in the US

Radio Sada e Hurriyat

HR Violations

(From Jan 1989 till 30 Apr 2021)
Total Killings* 95,776
Custodial killings* 7,169
Civilian arrested 161,672
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,409
Women Widowed 22,925
Children Orphaned 107,814
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,240
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Apr 2021)
Total Killings 18
Custodial killings* 0
Tortured/Injured 64
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 92
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 9
Women Widowed 0
Children Orphaned 0
Women gang-raped / Molested 4
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody​

Casualties : Jan 2015 till Mar 2021

Casualties from Jan 2015 till Mar 2021
After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1620
Custodial Killings* 143
Tortured/Injured 32494
Civilian arrested 33605
Arson (Houses etc) 4370
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 133
Children Orphaned 304
Women disgraced / Molested 1107

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

 
Total Killings 325
Custodial Killings* 41
Tortured/Injured 1753
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14636
Arson (Houses etc) 1008
Women Widowed 17
Children Orphaned 39
Women disgraced / Molested 106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings * 1366
Custodial Killings 101
Tortured/Injured 29492
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26525
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4322
Women Widowed 108
Children Orphaned 244
Women gang-raped / Molested 1043
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Archive: Current Month

May 2021
M T W T F S S
« Apr    
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31  

Archives

12 Indian High Commission officials asked to quarantine

Coronavirus Add comments
Kashmir Media Service

Islamabad, May 25 (KMS): The Foreign Office asked 12 officials of the Indian High Commission (IHC) to quarantine, after a family member of an official tested positive for Covid-19.
According to reports, the officials were asked to undergo quarantine along with their family members and drivers after an official’s spouse tested positive for the coronavirus. The officials were made to undergo rapid antigen tests at their arrival at the airport.
Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhry said the 12 Indian High Commission officials and a group of their families had entered Pakistan through the Wagha border on May 22 where they were tested. The reports confirmed that the wife of an official had contracted the coronavirus.
The National Command Operation Centre (NCOC) reviewed the case and advised all 12 officials, including their family members and drivers, to undergo mandatory quarantine, the spokesperson added.
Under the coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOPs), India and Pakistan has decided that if an official of diplomatic staff or their family member tests positive for Covid, they will be asked to quarantine or they may be asked to return to their countries.
On May 1, the NCOC had devised protocols for the inbound passengers, imposing a condition of Covid testing at Pakistan airports and a mandatory quarantine for 10 days. In case a passenger tests positive, he will have to shift to a quarantine facility where he would be re-tested for Covid-19 after eight days. If the passenger tests positive again, he or she will have to be shifted to a hospital.
The cost of the quarantine will have to be paid by the passengers themselves.
Earlier this month, Health Director General Dr Rana Muhammad Safdar had ruled out the presence of the Indian variant of coronavirus, but also warned that it could spread to most countries, including Pakistan, if preventive measures were not taken. — Courtesy The Express Tribune


Leave a Reply

Kashmir Media Service | Login
%d bloggers like this: