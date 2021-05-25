APHC denounces India for creating bad milieu in IIOJK

Picture of the day

Recently, Hindu nationalist Rajesh Jhaveri threatened to kill a Kashmiri journalist Raqib Hameed Naik for revealing that Hindu right-wing groups had received Covid-19 relief funding in the US

HR Violations

(From Jan 1989 till 30 Apr 2021)
Total Killings* 95,776
Custodial killings* 7,169
Civilian arrested 161,672
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,409
Women Widowed 22,925
Children Orphaned 107,814
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,240
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Apr 2021)
Total Killings 18
Custodial killings* 0
Tortured/Injured 64
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 92
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 9
Women Widowed 0
Children Orphaned 0
Women gang-raped / Molested 4
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody​

Casualties : Jan 2015 till Mar 2021

Casualties from Jan 2015 till Mar 2021
After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1620
Custodial Killings* 143
Tortured/Injured 32494
Civilian arrested 33605
Arson (Houses etc) 4370
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 133
Children Orphaned 304
Women disgraced / Molested 1107

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

 
Total Killings 325
Custodial Killings* 41
Tortured/Injured 1753
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14636
Arson (Houses etc) 1008
Women Widowed 17
Children Orphaned 39
Women disgraced / Molested 106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings * 1366
Custodial Killings 101
Tortured/Injured 29492
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26525
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4322
Women Widowed 108
Children Orphaned 244
Women gang-raped / Molested 1043
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

APHC denounces India for creating bad milieu in IIOJK

Kashmir Media Service

Srinagar, May 25 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference has said that the arbitrary arrest spree, the widespread use of draconian laws like Public Safety Act and Armed Forces Special Powers Act and the frequent use of curfew in the garb of Covid 19 pandemic have generated a terrible environment in the territory.

APHC Secretary Press, Fayaz Ahamad Butt in a statement issued in Srinagar while denouncing the police action against the youth in Chenab valley and the illegal arrests of four boys in Rajouri district said that the main aim of these barbaric actions is to suppress the freedom sentiments of the people living in these far flung areas.

Rejecting any compromise on the sacred cause of freedom despite these suppressive and oppressive measures, the APHC reiterated the unwavering stance of the subjugated people of Kashmir and their strong commitment to lead the peaceful movement for right to self determination to its logical conclusion.

“Human history bears testimony to this hard fact that the freedom struggle anywhere in the world has never been defeated by the occupational forces, so the people of Kashmir with invincible determination are treading on their chosen path of freedom,” added the statement.

Demanding an early resolution of the Kashmir dispute, the APHC urged the United Nations and other human rights organizations to take cognizance of the arbitrary and illegal arrests, denial of fundamental rights and gross violation of human rights at the hands of Indian occupation forces in Kashmir and initiate meaningful steps to resolve the long pending Kashmir dispute in accordance with the UN Security Council resolutions.


