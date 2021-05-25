APHC denounces India for creating bad milieu in IIOJK

Srinagar, May 25 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference has said that the arbitrary arrest spree, the widespread use of draconian laws like Public Safety Act and Armed Forces Special Powers Act and the frequent use of curfew in the garb of Covid 19 pandemic have generated a terrible environment in the territory.

APHC Secretary Press, Fayaz Ahamad Butt in a statement issued in Srinagar while denouncing the police action against the youth in Chenab valley and the illegal arrests of four boys in Rajouri district said that the main aim of these barbaric actions is to suppress the freedom sentiments of the people living in these far flung areas.

Rejecting any compromise on the sacred cause of freedom despite these suppressive and oppressive measures, the APHC reiterated the unwavering stance of the subjugated people of Kashmir and their strong commitment to lead the peaceful movement for right to self determination to its logical conclusion.

“Human history bears testimony to this hard fact that the freedom struggle anywhere in the world has never been defeated by the occupational forces, so the people of Kashmir with invincible determination are treading on their chosen path of freedom,” added the statement.

Demanding an early resolution of the Kashmir dispute, the APHC urged the United Nations and other human rights organizations to take cognizance of the arbitrary and illegal arrests, denial of fundamental rights and gross violation of human rights at the hands of Indian occupation forces in Kashmir and initiate meaningful steps to resolve the long pending Kashmir dispute in accordance with the UN Security Council resolutions.

