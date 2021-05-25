IIOJK journalists paying heavy price for reporting truth

Picture of the day

Kashmir Media Service

Recently, Hindu nationalist Rajesh Jhaveri threatened to kill a Kashmiri journalist Raqib Hameed Naik for revealing that Hindu right-wing groups had received Covid-19 relief funding in the US

Radio Sada e Hurriyat

HR Violations

(From Jan 1989 till 30 Apr 2021)
Total Killings* 95,776
Custodial killings* 7,169
Civilian arrested 161,672
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,409
Women Widowed 22,925
Children Orphaned 107,814
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,240
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Apr 2021)
Total Killings 18
Custodial killings* 0
Tortured/Injured 64
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 92
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 9
Women Widowed 0
Children Orphaned 0
Women gang-raped / Molested 4
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody​

Casualties : Jan 2015 till Mar 2021

Casualties from Jan 2015 till Mar 2021
After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1620
Custodial Killings* 143
Tortured/Injured 32494
Civilian arrested 33605
Arson (Houses etc) 4370
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 133
Children Orphaned 304
Women disgraced / Molested 1107

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

 
Total Killings 325
Custodial Killings* 41
Tortured/Injured 1753
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14636
Arson (Houses etc) 1008
Women Widowed 17
Children Orphaned 39
Women disgraced / Molested 106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings * 1366
Custodial Killings 101
Tortured/Injured 29492
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26525
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4322
Women Widowed 108
Children Orphaned 244
Women gang-raped / Molested 1043
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Archive: Current Month

May 2021
M T W T F S S
« Apr    
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31  

Archives

IIOJK journalists paying heavy price for reporting truth

Uncategorized Add comments
Kashmir Media Service

#CurbsAgainstJournalistsInIIOJKIntensified

WOMEN IN JOURNALISM MAGAZINE - July Issue — The Coalition For Women In JournalismIslamabad, May 25 (KMS): Indian authorities are employing different tactics to maintain pressure on journalists in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

A report released by Kashmir Media Service, today, said, journalists have been refrained from covering violent cordon and search operations being launched by Indian troops in IIOJK. The move is aimed at hiding HR violations committed by Indian troops in the territory from the international community.

Particularly after August 2019, fascist Modi-led Indian regime has intensified curbs on Kashmiri journalists. The regime came up with a Media Policy 2020 for the territory to prevent journalists from publishing any political news particularly about the Kashmir movement without the authorities’ permission.

Sadly, the award-winning incarcerated Kashmiri journalist Asif Sultan has completed 1,000 days in prison for writing a report on martyred youth leader, Burhan Wani.

The report emphasized that IIOJK journalists are facing state repression while press freedom is under serious threat from Indian authorities as India is using harassment, intimidation and surveillance to silence journalists in the territory.

The report said that using draconian laws against journalists have become a common practice in Kashmir and here journalists are paying heavy price for reporting truth. Through placing curbs on journalists, India wants to obfuscate facts and that only its version of events be covered by media in the territory.


Leave a Reply

Kashmir Media Service | Login
%d bloggers like this: