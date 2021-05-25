IIOJK journalists paying heavy price for reporting truth

#CurbsAgainstJournalistsInIIOJKIntensified

Islamabad, May 25 (KMS): Indian authorities are employing different tactics to maintain pressure on journalists in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

A report released by Kashmir Media Service, today, said, journalists have been refrained from covering violent cordon and search operations being launched by Indian troops in IIOJK. The move is aimed at hiding HR violations committed by Indian troops in the territory from the international community.

Particularly after August 2019, fascist Modi-led Indian regime has intensified curbs on Kashmiri journalists. The regime came up with a Media Policy 2020 for the territory to prevent journalists from publishing any political news particularly about the Kashmir movement without the authorities’ permission.

Sadly, the award-winning incarcerated Kashmiri journalist Asif Sultan has completed 1,000 days in prison for writing a report on martyred youth leader, Burhan Wani.

The report emphasized that IIOJK journalists are facing state repression while press freedom is under serious threat from Indian authorities as India is using harassment, intimidation and surveillance to silence journalists in the territory.

The report said that using draconian laws against journalists have become a common practice in Kashmir and here journalists are paying heavy price for reporting truth. Through placing curbs on journalists, India wants to obfuscate facts and that only its version of events be covered by media in the territory.

