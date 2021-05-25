India grilled over terror atmosphere in IIOJK

Picture of the day

Kashmir Media Service

Recently, Hindu nationalist Rajesh Jhaveri threatened to kill a Kashmiri journalist Raqib Hameed Naik for revealing that Hindu right-wing groups had received Covid-19 relief funding in the US

Radio Sada e Hurriyat

HR Violations

(From Jan 1989 till 30 Apr 2021)
Total Killings* 95,776
Custodial killings* 7,169
Civilian arrested 161,672
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,409
Women Widowed 22,925
Children Orphaned 107,814
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,240
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Apr 2021)
Total Killings 18
Custodial killings* 0
Tortured/Injured 64
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 92
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 9
Women Widowed 0
Children Orphaned 0
Women gang-raped / Molested 4
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody​

Casualties : Jan 2015 till Mar 2021

Casualties from Jan 2015 till Mar 2021
After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1620
Custodial Killings* 143
Tortured/Injured 32494
Civilian arrested 33605
Arson (Houses etc) 4370
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 133
Children Orphaned 304
Women disgraced / Molested 1107

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

 
Total Killings 325
Custodial Killings* 41
Tortured/Injured 1753
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14636
Arson (Houses etc) 1008
Women Widowed 17
Children Orphaned 39
Women disgraced / Molested 106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings * 1366
Custodial Killings 101
Tortured/Injured 29492
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26525
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4322
Women Widowed 108
Children Orphaned 244
Women gang-raped / Molested 1043
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

India grilled over terror atmosphere in IIOJK

Kashmir Media Service

Srinagar, May 25 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference has said that the ongoing arrest spree, the widespread use of draconian laws and frequent imposition of curfew by the Indian authorities have created an atmosphere of terror and fear in the territory.

APHC Secretary Press, Fayaz Ahmad Butt in a statement issued in Srinagar said that the main aim of India’s actions was to suppress the freedom sentiments of the Kashmiri people. He said the Kashmiris are treading the chosen path to freedom with full determination because they know that the freedom struggles can never be defeated by the occupational forces. Hurriyat leader Abdul Samad Inqilabi asked Pakistan to move the International Court of Justice for initiation of proceedings under war crimes against India.

Meanwhile, the media fraternity in the occupied territory has expressed concern over intensification of curbs on the media by the Modi government. Many Kashmiri journalists told the KMS on the condition of anonymity that practically media has become non-existent in occupied Kashmir. There is no freedom of press and those refusing to toe the lines of the authorities are being victimized. They also expressed concern over the continued detention of journalist Aasif Sultan who completed 1000 days in jail. The media fraternity complained that no newspaper is allowed to publish political statements of Hurriyat leadership in IIOJK.

Indian troops launched cordon and search operations in Gupkar and Badami Bagh cantonment areas of Srinagar, today. In another incident, around two dozen people including five journalists were injured during an operation launched by the occupational authorities to evict the Gujjar community members from their tents and sheds in Zampathri area of Shopian district. PDP President Mehbooba Mufti in a tweet denounced the eviction of the Gujjar-Bakerwal Muslims deploring that the administration continues to persecute the oppressed communities.

In yet another move to further restrict the social media use, Indian Police chief Dilbagh Singh has directed the police to devise a mechanism to identify and bring to book anti-India social media users.

An Indian soldier committed suicide by shooting himself with his service rifle at Badami Bagh Cantonment in Srinagar, today. This incident has raised the number of such deaths among Indian troops and police personnel in the occupied territory to 505 since January 2007.

A video has appeared on social media asking people from all across India to stage protest unanimously on May 30 by beating drums and dishes to demand resignation from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. A man in the video is seen appealing people to run hashtag ‘Go Modi Go’ and refuse to die from COVID under the leadership of Modi.

China has once again disregarded India’s protests over its $ 60 billion CPEC project with Pakistan, and reaffirmed its principled stand on the Kashmir issue. Answering at a media briefing in Beijing, Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said that the CPEC has not affected China’s principled position on Kashmir.


