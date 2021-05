Srinagar, May 25 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Indian troops launched cordon and search operations in Srinagar, today.

The troops launched the operation in Gupkar and Badami Bagh cantonment areas during the wee hours on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, two persons died after a vehicle they were travelling in fell into a gorge in Challas area of Rajouri district while a 52-year-old baker found dead at his residence in Srinagar.

