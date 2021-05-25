Non-local labourers flouting SOPs enter IIOJK in overloaded buses

Srinagar, May 25 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, amid lockdown imposed by the Modi government in the name of preventing Indian variant of COVID-19, the non-local labourers are finding it easy to make their entry into the Valley at a time with the local population is facing serious economic crisis due to multiple lockdowns.

The jam-packed buses with non-local labouers are entering Kashmir throwing away the SOPs that call for 50 per cent seating capacity in public transport.

The non-local work force could be seen in the busses in large numbers on the Srinagar-Jammu highway.

In IIOJK, the authorities have ordered 50 per cent seating capacity in the transport while the busses carrying the non-local labourers remain overcrowded, flouting the COVID norms.

According to the locals, the jam-packed vehicles could prove disastrous amid the spike in the number of COVID-19 cases in the territory.

They said the authorities have not been allowing the public transport to ply at most of the places despite following the SOPs in spirit; it is shocking to see how the non-local workforce is being allowed to enter Jammu and Kashmir amid the prevalent situation in the territory.

The official sources said that the SOPs are not being ensured as the vehicles carrying the non-locals are not being even asked about the violation of seating capacity norms, which can prove dangerous amid the present circumstances.

