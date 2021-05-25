Non-local labourers flouting SOPs enter IIOJK in overloaded buses

Picture of the day

Kashmir Media Service

Recently, Hindu nationalist Rajesh Jhaveri threatened to kill a Kashmiri journalist Raqib Hameed Naik for revealing that Hindu right-wing groups had received Covid-19 relief funding in the US

HR Violations

(From Jan 1989 till 30 Apr 2021)
Total Killings* 95,776
Custodial killings* 7,169
Civilian arrested 161,672
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,409
Women Widowed 22,925
Children Orphaned 107,814
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,240
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Apr 2021)
Total Killings 18
Custodial killings* 0
Tortured/Injured 64
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 92
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 9
Women Widowed 0
Children Orphaned 0
Women gang-raped / Molested 4
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody​

Casualties : Jan 2015 till Mar 2021

Casualties from Jan 2015 till Mar 2021
After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1620
Custodial Killings* 143
Tortured/Injured 32494
Civilian arrested 33605
Arson (Houses etc) 4370
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 133
Children Orphaned 304
Women disgraced / Molested 1107

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

 
Total Killings 325
Custodial Killings* 41
Tortured/Injured 1753
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14636
Arson (Houses etc) 1008
Women Widowed 17
Children Orphaned 39
Women disgraced / Molested 106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings * 1366
Custodial Killings 101
Tortured/Injured 29492
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26525
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4322
Women Widowed 108
Children Orphaned 244
Women gang-raped / Molested 1043
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Non-local labourers flouting SOPs enter IIOJK in overloaded buses

Kashmir Media Service

14,000 Non-Local Labourers Arrive in 1 Week | Kashmir ObserverSrinagar, May 25 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, amid lockdown imposed by the Modi government in the name of preventing Indian variant of COVID-19, the non-local labourers are finding it easy to make their entry into the Valley at a time with the local population is facing serious economic crisis due to multiple lockdowns.

The jam-packed buses with non-local labouers are entering Kashmir throwing away the SOPs that call for 50 per cent seating capacity in public transport.

The non-local work force could be seen in the busses in large numbers on the Srinagar-Jammu highway.

In IIOJK, the authorities have ordered 50 per cent seating capacity in the transport while the busses carrying the non-local labourers remain overcrowded, flouting the COVID norms.

According to the locals, the jam-packed vehicles could prove disastrous amid the spike in the number of COVID-19 cases in the territory.

They said the authorities have not been allowing the public transport to ply at most of the places despite following the SOPs in spirit; it is shocking to see how the non-local workforce is being allowed to enter Jammu and Kashmir amid the prevalent situation in the territory.

The official sources said that the SOPs are not being ensured as the vehicles carrying the non-locals are not being even asked about the violation of seating capacity norms, which can prove dangerous amid the present circumstances.


