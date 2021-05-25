Normal life remains hit in IIOJK, 186 persons arrested

Srinagar, May 25 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, normal life remained affected in the territory on Tuesday for nearly fourth consecutive week due to restrictions intensified by the authorities.

The occupation authorities on April 29 imposed corona-curfew in 11 districts in Kashmir Valley and Jammu region in a bid to prevent the surge in COVID-19 cases, which has been since extended till May 31 to all the 20 districts till 7 am.

Indian police and paramilitary personnel kept barricades on roads at many places in Srinagar as well as in other district headquarters of the Valley and the Jammu region to prevent the movement of people. Most of the shops, and other business establishments remained shut while public transport was off the roads.

During the last 24 hours, Indian police arrested 186 persons, lodged 98 FIRs and also imposed fine to the tune of RS 123,120 on 946 people on the charges of violating the COVID SOPs throughout the Kashmir valley.

