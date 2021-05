Jammu, May 25 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, another case of Mucormycosis popularly known as black fungus has been reported at Government Medical College (GMC) Jammu.

Principal of GMC Jammu, Dr Shashi Sudan, told media that a 56 year-old male admitted at the GMC has been detected with black fungus.

Earlier, a 40-year-old male from Poonch was detected with deadly epidemic. However, he died the next day after he was detected with Mucormycosis.

