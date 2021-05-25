Strawberry farmers in IIOJK losing out due to lockdown

Picture of the day

Recently, Hindu nationalist Rajesh Jhaveri threatened to kill a Kashmiri journalist Raqib Hameed Naik for revealing that Hindu right-wing groups had received Covid-19 relief funding in the US

HR Violations

(From Jan 1989 till 30 Apr 2021)
Total Killings* 95,776
Custodial killings* 7,169
Civilian arrested 161,672
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,409
Women Widowed 22,925
Children Orphaned 107,814
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,240
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Apr 2021)
Total Killings 18
Custodial killings* 0
Tortured/Injured 64
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 92
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 9
Women Widowed 0
Children Orphaned 0
Women gang-raped / Molested 4
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody​

Casualties : Jan 2015 till Mar 2021

Casualties from Jan 2015 till Mar 2021
After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1620
Custodial Killings* 143
Tortured/Injured 32494
Civilian arrested 33605
Arson (Houses etc) 4370
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 133
Children Orphaned 304
Women disgraced / Molested 1107

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

 
Total Killings 325
Custodial Killings* 41
Tortured/Injured 1753
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14636
Arson (Houses etc) 1008
Women Widowed 17
Children Orphaned 39
Women disgraced / Molested 106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings * 1366
Custodial Killings 101
Tortured/Injured 29492
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26525
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4322
Women Widowed 108
Children Orphaned 244
Women gang-raped / Molested 1043
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Strawberry farmers in IIOJK losing out due to lockdown

May 25 (KMS): Back to back lockdowns in Kashmir during the last two years have acted as a major dampener, bringing down the profits.

There has been a bumper strawberry crop in Kashmir this year; farmers are busy in their fields harvesting their produce and packing it in small boxes but the growers are incurring losses despite the bumper crop due to the lockdown following the coronavirus pandemic.

Shabir Ahmad, a farmer at Gassu village in Srinagar which is famous for its strawberry cultivation, said tourists were major buyers of the fruit in Kashmir. But with tourist inflow dropping drastically during the lockdown, buyers are hard to come by.

“Tourists were major buyers of strawberries in Kashmir but with the surge in Covid cases there has been a sharp decline in the tourist inflow, which has severely impacted the strawberry farmers of Kashmir,” Ahmad said.

Strawberries have emerged as an important cash crop in Kashmir. Over the years many vegetable farmers have switched to strawberry cultivation. But back to back lockdowns in Kashmir during the last two years have acted as a major dampener, bringing down the profits.

Even as the vendors are closed during the lockdown, the administration’s decision to allow the movement of produce in fruit mandis has raised the hopes of farmers to make up for the losses.

“Strawberries have a very short lifespan of just a couple of days. We are thankful to the administration for permitting us to move our produce to the mandi. We hope to get good returns hereon,” Ahmad said.

Kashmir produces 2,000 to 2,500 metric tonnes of strawberries each year. The cool weather makes it suitable for strawberry cultivation. Harvesting started a month late in May this year due to frequent rains.

After harvesting the fruit needs to be quickly transported for consumption due to its perishable nature and extremely short shelf life.

“Lot of people associated with strawberry cultivation are now feeling disappointed,” said a strawberry farmer.

“We are not getting good returns for our produce even after putting in a lot of hard work.”

Director Horticulture, Kashmir, Aejaz Ahmad Bhat told IANS that the department knows about the problems being faced by strawberry growers.

The department has proposed to allow the establishment of selling points and marketing facilities for strawberry growers.

“We are apprised of the problems faced by strawberry growers and are ready to help in every possible way,” he said.

Courtesy: Greater Kashmir


