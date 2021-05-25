Two dozen injured in eviction drive against Gujjar community

Srinagar, May 25 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, around two dozen people including five journalists were injured during an eviction drive launched by Delhi-run regime against the Gujjar community in the upper reaches of South Kashmir’s Shopian district.

The operation turned violent after the Gujjar community resisted the drive launched by personnel of Forest Department in Zampathri area of the district.

People from Gujjar community told media that without serving any notice, the forest department officials reached the spot and started beating the people. “We told the officials that we leave the area every year and there was no need to evict us forcibly,” they said. “The officials started beating us with whatever they found. Many including two women were injured in the operation,” they added.

Like this: Like Loading...