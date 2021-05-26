APHC denounces eviction drive by men in uniform in IIOJK

Srinagar, May 26 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference has condemned the use of brute force against the Gujjar and Bakarwal communities during the eviction drive launched by the men in uniform in Shopian heights and adjacent areas.

APHC Chief Organiser, Chaudhry Shaheen Iqbal, in a statement issued in Srinagar while denouncing the action said that the Indian fascist regime was forcibly dislodging the local population from their rightful dwellings with sinister designs to provide the evacuated land to the non-resident Hindus.

The APHC leader deplored the expansionist policy of Indian regime and said that the Gujjar and Bakarwal communities face tremendous pressure from the Hindu biased administration to give up their legal and rightful claim on their ancestral land in the areas adjacent to the vast forests and pave the way for easy demographic change in the disputed territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

Chaudhry Shaheen Iqbal castigated the ruthless behaviour of the authorities against the journalistic fraternity for live reporting.

He urged the United Nations and international human rights organizations to take cognizance of widespread use of state terrorism by Indian occupational forces against the civil rights of the people and genocide, illegal and arbitrary detentions, molestation and destruction of residential houses with impunity in IIOJK.

The APHC leader said it is the foremost obligation of the United Nations to address the Kashmir dispute keeping in view the dangerous aspect of a third world war.

Meanwhile, the Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Association (JKPA) Chairman, Aquib Wani, in a statement issued in Jammu strongly condemned the persecution of Gujjar-Bakerwal Muslims in the territory under the garb of anti-demolition / eviction drives in gross violation of the rights of permanent residents of the territory.

“Gujjar-Bakerwal are being victimised because of their religion and every other day Hindutva terrorists backed by colonial authorities are unleashing brutality against unarmed Gujjar-Bakerwals which clearly depicts the plan to wipe out the majority community from their lands and make them homeless,” he said.

Aquib Wani further said, “Under a well hatched conspiracy Gujjar Muslims are subjugated to violence which is an evil attempt of ethnic cleansing of Muslims by Hindutva regime to bring desired demographic changes in the region by settling Indians.”

He appealed to world community to take the matter seriously which could later turn into a massacre like that of 1947 when half million Muslims were killed in Jammu by Indian state-backed Hindu terrorists.

