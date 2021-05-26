COVID strain first detected in India found in 53 territories: WHO

Picture of the day

When Kashmiris are not allowed to ply vehicles, it is surprising to see vehicles carrying non-local workforce being allowed to enter into IIOJK

HR Violations

(From Jan 1989 till 30 Apr 2021)
Total Killings* 95,776
Custodial killings* 7,169
Civilian arrested 161,672
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,409
Women Widowed 22,925
Children Orphaned 107,814
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,240
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Apr 2021)
Total Killings 18
Custodial killings* 0
Tortured/Injured 64
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 92
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 9
Women Widowed 0
Children Orphaned 0
Women gang-raped / Molested 4
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody​

Casualties : Jan 2015 till Mar 2021

Casualties from Jan 2015 till Mar 2021
After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1620
Custodial Killings* 143
Tortured/Injured 32494
Civilian arrested 33605
Arson (Houses etc) 4370
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 133
Children Orphaned 304
Women disgraced / Molested 1107

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

 
Total Killings 325
Custodial Killings* 41
Tortured/Injured 1753
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14636
Arson (Houses etc) 1008
Women Widowed 17
Children Orphaned 39
Women disgraced / Molested 106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings * 1366
Custodial Killings 101
Tortured/Injured 29492
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26525
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4322
Women Widowed 108
Children Orphaned 244
Women gang-raped / Molested 1043
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

COVID strain first detected in India found in 53 territories: WHO

Relatives of a man who died from the coronavirus disease mourn during his cremation at a crematorium ground in Srinagar, Indian-administered Kashmir [Danish Ismail/Reuters]New Delhi, May 26 (MS): The coronavirus variant first detected in India has now been officially recorded in 53 territories, a World Health Organization (WHO) report shows.

Additionally, the WHO has received information from unofficial sources that the B.1.617 variant has been found in seven other territories, figures in the UN health agency’s weekly epidemiological update showed on Wednesday, taking the total to 60.

The report said B.1.617 had shown increased transmissibility, while disease severity and risk of infection were under investigation.

Globally, over the past week, the number of new cases and deaths continued to decrease, with about 4.1 million new cases and 84,000 new deaths reported – a 14 percent and two percent decrease respectively compared with the previous week.

The WHO’s European region reported the largest decline in new cases and deaths in the past seven days, followed by the Southeast Asia region.

The numbers of cases reported by the Americas, Eastern Mediterranean, Africa, and the Western Pacific region were similar to those reported in the previous week.

“Despite a declining global trend over the past four weeks, incidence of COVID-19 cases and deaths remain high and substantial increases have been observed in many countries throughout the world,” the document said.

The highest numbers of new cases in the past seven days were reported from India (1,846,055 – down 23 percent); Brazil (451,424 – up three percent); Argentina (213,046 – up 41 percent), the United States (188,410 – down 20 percent), and Colombia (107,590 – down seven percent).

The update gave information on the four mutations classed as variants of concern: those first reported in Britain (B.1.1.7), South Africa (B.1.351), Brazil (P.1) and India (B.1.617).

When counting up the total number of territories reporting each variant, the WHO added data collated from official and unofficial sources.

B.1.1.7 has now been reported in 149 territories; B.1.351 in 102 territories and P.1 in 59 territories.

The WHO split up figures for the B.1.617 variant into three lineages (B.1.617.1, B.1.617.2 and B.1.617.3).

The first has been reported in a total of 41 territories, the second in 54 and the third in six: Britain, Canada, Germany, India, Russia and the US.

Together, lineages of the B.1.617 variant were officially recorded in 53 territories and unofficially in another seven.

The update also listed six variants of interest that are being monitored.

One was first discovered in multiple countries, two of them were first found in the US, while the three others were first discovered in Brazil, the Philippines and France.

“Virus evolution is expected, and the more SARS-CoV-2 circulates, the more opportunities it has to evolve,” the report said.

“Reducing transmission through established and proven disease-control methods … are crucial aspects of the global strategy to reduce the occurrence of mutations that have negative public health implications.”

SOURCE: AFP


