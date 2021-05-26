Picture of the day

HR Violations

(From Jan 1989 till 30 Apr 2021)
Total Killings* 95,776
Custodial killings* 7,169
Civilian arrested 161,672
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,409
Women Widowed 22,925
Children Orphaned 107,814
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,240
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Apr 2021)
Total Killings 18
Custodial killings* 0
Tortured/Injured 64
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 92
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 9
Women Widowed 0
Children Orphaned 0
Women gang-raped / Molested 4
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody​

Casualties : Jan 2015 till Mar 2021

Casualties from Jan 2015 till Mar 2021
After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1620
Custodial Killings* 143
Tortured/Injured 32494
Civilian arrested 33605
Arson (Houses etc) 4370
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 133
Children Orphaned 304
Women disgraced / Molested 1107

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

 
Total Killings 325
Custodial Killings* 41
Tortured/Injured 1753
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14636
Arson (Houses etc) 1008
Women Widowed 17
Children Orphaned 39
Women disgraced / Molested 106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings * 1366
Custodial Killings 101
Tortured/Injured 29492
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26525
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4322
Women Widowed 108
Children Orphaned 244
Women gang-raped / Molested 1043
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Foreign secretary highlights grim situation of IIOJK

Islamabad, May 26 (KMS): Pakistan Foreign Secretary, Sohail Mahmood, co-chaired the 5th Round of Bilateral Political Consultations (BPC) between Pakistan and Tajikistan with First Deputy Foreign Minister, Khusrav Noziri, in virtual mode.

The two sides reviewed the entire spectrum of bilateral relations in political, security, economic and trade, science and technology, education, culture and connectivity as well as cooperation at international and regional fora.

The Foreign Secretary highlighted the situation in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir marked by human rights violations and attempts to change demographic structure. He stressed the need by India to create enabling environment and to peacefully resolve the Kashmir dispute according to the UN Security Council resolutions and the wishes of the Kashmiri people.

Recognizing the significance of Tajikistan as a gateway to Central Asia, the Foreign Secretary expressed satisfaction at the growing pace of mutual cooperation over the past three decades. He emphasized the importance of augmenting multi-dimensional bilateral cooperation within the framework of a strategic partnership for mutual peace, progress and prosperity.

Expressing deep concern on the rising challenge of COVID-19 amid third wave, the Foreign Secretary stressed international cooperation and solidarity to effectively combat challenges posed by the pandemic and to adopt joint measures.

The Foreign Secretary underscored the importance of holding regular political dialogue as well as high-level and parliamentary interactions to deepen mutual cooperation and ensure regular follow-up. Both sides agreed to fast track finalization of various bilateral agreements and MoUs in order to further institutionalize cooperation in diverse fields.

Sohail Mahmood emphasized the need to increase volume of bilateral trade and investments through trade diversification, increasing business-to-business contacts, resuming air links, and enhancing cooperation in the energy sector. It was agreed to hold the next meeting of Pakistan-Tajikistan Inter-Governmental Commission and Joint Working Group on Education & Science and Technology at an early date.

The Foreign Secretary highlighted government’s socio-economic agenda and shift in focus from geo-politics to geo-economics. He said that the Government aimed at leveraging Pakistan’s immense potential of regional connectivity through development of CPEC and providing shortest possible route from Central Asia to Arabian Sea through Pakistani seaports of Gwadar, Bin Qasim and Karachi.

The two sides also discussed ways to develop greater collaboration among students, artists, academicians and leading Universities of the two countries to boost educational and cultural linkages by building on common heritage.

While exchanging views on regional and global issues of mutual interest, the Foreign Secretary underscored the importance of peace and stability in Afghanistan for the progress and prosperity of the region and expressed support for a negotiated, political solution through an Afghan-led and Afghan-owned process. In this context, he highlighted Pakistan’s positive contributions to the Afghan peace process.

The two sides expressed satisfaction on mutual cooperation at the multilateral fora, including at the UN, OIC, SCO and ECO and reaffirmed their resolve to continue collaboration on global and regional issues of common interest.

Pakistan and Tajikistan are celebrating the 30th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations, this year. Recently, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi visited Dushanbe for a bilateral visit in March 2021. The two sides agreed to maintain the momentum of high-level bilateral exchanges and visits at the highest level.


