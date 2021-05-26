IIOJK HC quashes PSA detention of Farooq Tawheedi

Srinagar, May 26 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the High Court has quashed the illegal detention of Jammu and Kashmir Muslim League (JKML) leader, Farooq Ahmed Tawheedi, booked under the black law, Public Safety Act.

A resident of Tawheed Bagh-Batpora in Sopore town, Farooq Ahmed Tawheedi was booked under the draconian law on 11 July 2020.

His son Irfan Farooq had filed a petition before the High Court, seeking quashment of the detention order passed by Deputy Commissioner Baramulla, last year.

A bench of Justice Javed Iqbal Wani observed that the detaining authority didn’t consider all facts and circumstances of the case that amounts to non-application of mind on its part.

The court after hearing lawyers on both sides observed that there was no denial to the fact by the officials in the reply affidavit that Farooq Tawheedi stands released in all the FIRs registered against him. Subsequently, the court quashed the detention order with the direction to the authorities to release him forthwith.

