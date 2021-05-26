‘India using nefarious tactics to suppress Kashmiris’ struggle’

Picture of the day

Kashmir Media Service

When Kashmiris are not allowed to ply vehicles, it is surprising to see vehicles carrying non-local workforce being allowed to enter into IIOJK

Radio Sada e Hurriyat

HR Violations

(From Jan 1989 till 30 Apr 2021)
Total Killings* 95,776
Custodial killings* 7,169
Civilian arrested 161,672
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,409
Women Widowed 22,925
Children Orphaned 107,814
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,240
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Apr 2021)
Total Killings 18
Custodial killings* 0
Tortured/Injured 64
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 92
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 9
Women Widowed 0
Children Orphaned 0
Women gang-raped / Molested 4
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody​

Casualties : Jan 2015 till Mar 2021

Casualties from Jan 2015 till Mar 2021
After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1620
Custodial Killings* 143
Tortured/Injured 32494
Civilian arrested 33605
Arson (Houses etc) 4370
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 133
Children Orphaned 304
Women disgraced / Molested 1107

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

 
Total Killings 325
Custodial Killings* 41
Tortured/Injured 1753
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14636
Arson (Houses etc) 1008
Women Widowed 17
Children Orphaned 39
Women disgraced / Molested 106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings * 1366
Custodial Killings 101
Tortured/Injured 29492
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26525
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4322
Women Widowed 108
Children Orphaned 244
Women gang-raped / Molested 1043
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Archive: Current Month

May 2021
M T W T F S S
« Apr    
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31  

Archives

‘India using nefarious tactics to suppress Kashmiris’ struggle’

Statement Add comments
Kashmir Media Service

Srinagar, May 26 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, APHC leader and the Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Political Movement (DPM), Khawaja Firdous, has said that India is using nefarious tactics to suppress the Kashmiris’ freedom movement and to further its nefarious designs in the territory.

Khawaja Firdous in a statement issued in Srinagar said that the purpose of Indian atrocities was to intimidate the Kashmiri people and force them to give up their just cause. He said the tremendous sacrifices made by the Kashmiris for the last over seven decades for their right to self-determination will not be allowed to go waste.

The APHC leader said India is using brutal tactics in the occupied territory to stifle the voice of Kashmiris and its nefarious intention behind the August 05, 2019 move stand exposed before the international community. “Fascist Narendra Modi has not only turned occupied Kashmir into one of the largest prisons in the world but also banned newspapers, radio, TV channels and social media so that the voice of Kashmiris could not reach the world,” he said.

The DPM Chairman said August 5 move, which was in violation of international law, was totally rejected by the Kashmiri people. India took this step because it knows that New Delhi has not been able to win the hearts of Kashmiris for the last seven decades, so now it wants to perpetuate its illegal hold on the territory by changing its demography and turning the Kashmiri Muslims into a minority, he added.

Khawaja Firdous expressed grave concern over the plight of illegally detained Kashmiri Hurriyat leaders and activists lodged in various jails of IIOJK and India amid the surge in COVID-19 in India. The Indian government is deliberately trying to kill the Kashmiri prisoners in jails, as is evident from the custodial death of senior APHC leader Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai, he added. He appealed to the international community to put pressure on India to release all Kashmiri detainees.

The DPM Chairman said Kashmir is a disputed territory and India was illegally occupying it. He said that lasting peace could not be established in South Asia without settling the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the Kashmiris’ aspirations and the UN resolutions. KMS—2M


Leave a Reply

Kashmir Media Service | Login
%d bloggers like this: