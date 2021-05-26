‘India using nefarious tactics to suppress Kashmiris’ struggle’

Srinagar, May 26 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, APHC leader and the Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Political Movement (DPM), Khawaja Firdous, has said that India is using nefarious tactics to suppress the Kashmiris’ freedom movement and to further its nefarious designs in the territory.

Khawaja Firdous in a statement issued in Srinagar said that the purpose of Indian atrocities was to intimidate the Kashmiri people and force them to give up their just cause. He said the tremendous sacrifices made by the Kashmiris for the last over seven decades for their right to self-determination will not be allowed to go waste.

The APHC leader said India is using brutal tactics in the occupied territory to stifle the voice of Kashmiris and its nefarious intention behind the August 05, 2019 move stand exposed before the international community. “Fascist Narendra Modi has not only turned occupied Kashmir into one of the largest prisons in the world but also banned newspapers, radio, TV channels and social media so that the voice of Kashmiris could not reach the world,” he said.

The DPM Chairman said August 5 move, which was in violation of international law, was totally rejected by the Kashmiri people. India took this step because it knows that New Delhi has not been able to win the hearts of Kashmiris for the last seven decades, so now it wants to perpetuate its illegal hold on the territory by changing its demography and turning the Kashmiri Muslims into a minority, he added.

Khawaja Firdous expressed grave concern over the plight of illegally detained Kashmiri Hurriyat leaders and activists lodged in various jails of IIOJK and India amid the surge in COVID-19 in India. The Indian government is deliberately trying to kill the Kashmiri prisoners in jails, as is evident from the custodial death of senior APHC leader Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai, he added. He appealed to the international community to put pressure on India to release all Kashmiri detainees.

The DPM Chairman said Kashmir is a disputed territory and India was illegally occupying it. He said that lasting peace could not be established in South Asia without settling the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the Kashmiris’ aspirations and the UN resolutions. KMS—2M

