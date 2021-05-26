Javaid Mir appeals HR bodies to help release IIOJK detainees

Srinagar, May 26 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Hurriyat leader, Javaid Ahmed Mir, has appealed to the world human rights bodies including the UN Human Right Council to impress upon India to release all illegally detained Kashmiri Hurriyat leaders and activists lodged in different Indian jails in view of the massive surge in coronavirus in India.

Javaid Ahmed Mir in a statement issued in Srinagar said it is unfortunate that the world peacemakers are acting as mute spectators over the present grime situation of IIOJK.

He expressed concern over the miserable plight of the Kashmiri detainees languishing in New Delhi’s Tihar Jail and other prisons of India and IIOJK. He deplored that the Indian government is taking the spread of COVID-19 in the jails lightly, putting the life of the Kashmiri prisoners in serious danger.

Javaid Mir said the ailing Kashmiri Hurriyat leaders and activists including Muhammad Yasin Malik, Shabbir Ahmed Shah, Aasiya Andrabi, Nayeem Ahmed Khan, Masarrat Aalam Butt, Altaf Ahmed Shah, Ayaz Muhammad Akbar, Dr Muhammad Qasim Fakhtoo, Meraaj-ud-Din Kalwal, Farooq Ahmed Dar, Shahid-ul-Islam, Ghulam Muhammad Butt, Fehmeeda Sofi, Naheeda Nasreen, Muzaffar Dar, Syed Shahid Yousuf, Zahoor Watli, Aadil Zarger and Nazir Ahmed Sheikh are in highly dangerous situation in detention.

He said Kashmir dispute is a creation of Britain while the European Union has forgotten its promises with the leaders of Kashmir about the peaceful resolution of the Kashmir dispute.

