When Kashmiris are not allowed to ply vehicles, it is surprising to see vehicles carrying non-local workforce being allowed to enter into IIOJK

(From Jan 1989 till 30 Apr 2021)
Total Killings* 95,776
Custodial killings* 7,169
Civilian arrested 161,672
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,409
Women Widowed 22,925
Children Orphaned 107,814
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,240
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Apr 2021)
Total Killings 18
Custodial killings* 0
Tortured/Injured 64
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 92
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 9
Women Widowed 0
Children Orphaned 0
Women gang-raped / Molested 4
Casualties : Jan 2015 till Mar 2021

Casualties from Jan 2015 till Mar 2021
After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1620
Custodial Killings* 143
Tortured/Injured 32494
Civilian arrested 33605
Arson (Houses etc) 4370
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 133
Children Orphaned 304
Women disgraced / Molested 1107

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

 
Total Killings 325
Custodial Killings* 41
Tortured/Injured 1753
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14636
Arson (Houses etc) 1008
Women Widowed 17
Children Orphaned 39
Women disgraced / Molested 106

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings * 1366
Custodial Killings 101
Tortured/Injured 29492
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26525
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4322
Women Widowed 108
Children Orphaned 244
Women gang-raped / Molested 1043
Javaid Mir appeals HR bodies to help release IIOJK detainees

Kashmir Media Service

Srinagar, May 26 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Hurriyat leader, Javaid Ahmed Mir, has appealed to the world human rights bodies including the UN Human Right Council to impress upon India to release all illegally detained Kashmiri Hurriyat leaders and activists lodged in different Indian jails in view of the massive surge in coronavirus in India.

Javaid Ahmed Mir in a statement issued in Srinagar said it is unfortunate that the world peacemakers are acting as mute spectators over the present grime situation of IIOJK.

He expressed concern over the miserable plight of the Kashmiri detainees languishing in New Delhi’s Tihar Jail and other prisons of India and IIOJK. He deplored that the Indian government is taking the spread of COVID-19 in the jails lightly, putting the life of the Kashmiri prisoners in serious danger.

Javaid Mir said the ailing Kashmiri Hurriyat leaders and activists including Muhammad Yasin Malik, Shabbir Ahmed Shah, Aasiya Andrabi, Nayeem Ahmed Khan, Masarrat Aalam Butt, Altaf Ahmed Shah, Ayaz Muhammad Akbar, Dr Muhammad Qasim Fakhtoo, Meraaj-ud-Din Kalwal, Farooq Ahmed Dar, Shahid-ul-Islam, Ghulam Muhammad Butt, Fehmeeda Sofi, Naheeda Nasreen, Muzaffar Dar, Syed Shahid Yousuf, Zahoor Watli, Aadil Zarger and Nazir Ahmed Sheikh are in highly dangerous situation in detention.

He said Kashmir dispute is a creation of Britain while the European Union has forgotten its promises with the leaders of Kashmir about the peaceful resolution of the Kashmir dispute.


